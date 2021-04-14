Southern California pastor pleads for Christians in America to be willing to "pay the price for a national awakening." He said that it's their only hope.

A follow up to his early post on the need for a national awakening, Shane Idleman of Westside Christian Fellowship now writes on the four essential steps to a spiritual awakening.

He defined spiritual awakening as "God's power meeting God's people who are hungry for more of Him." He also added that a "full surrender" is essential and must not be treated as optional.

Halfway through his writing, Idleman said that "although we are totally dependent on God, a spiritual awakening will not come without a fight" to point out that man has a responsibility to act in humble obedience to the Lord.

Before discussing the steps, Idleman briefly talked about the reason for his plea and his hope for America's restoration. He sadly noted that it often takes a tragedy or calamity to wake the slumbering "soul of the nation."

"But - believe it or not - I am hopeful...In studying various spiritual awakenings (including those in the Bible), I have found that darkness often precedes light," he explained.

The steps, according to Idleman, can assuredly ignite the fires of a person's spiritual awakening. They're about preparing the hearts through full surrender in hope of God sending a revival.

Step one is about "embracing godly sorrow and confessing sins" that should be done in both personal and corporate level. This was evident in the 1904-1905 Wales Revival from which Evan Roberts documented the four things that contributed to the revival. Confession of sin was the first on the list.

"If we don't make changes here, we will not experience all that God has for us," commented Idleman.

The next step is the "humbling of self before God does." Learning from the account in Isaiah 58, Idleman said that fasting would not have any bearing if there's harshness and self-centeredness.

"Whether it's pastors throwing tirades from the pulpit, carnal Christians mocking God, or proud believers who never look in the mirror, we have not yet humbled ourselves," he observed.

The "Reset Your Life" author added that rebellion and pride can prevent spiritual awakenings. He warned that both should not underestimated.

Step three is about being a set-apart people before God. Wording it as "holiness is not a suggestion," Idleman quoted 2 Corinthians 7:1 and Romans 12:1 as reminders for Christians to re-examine their lives in light of the Scripture.

"Without holiness, no one will see revival," stressed the Westside Fellowship's lead pastor.

Last on the list is a "continual hunger and thirst for God." Idleman said that this condition reminds him of Leviticus 6 where God commanded the Israelites to keep the fire on the altar burning, and Matthew 5:6 where Jesus said that only those who hunger and thirst for his righteousness will find satisfaction.

"It's not about perfection but direction," he resolved. "What direction are you heading? Will He find you empty, humble, and desperate, or full, arrogant, and satisfied?"