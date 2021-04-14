The recently released Christian album of Carrie Underwood topped multiple charts.

Released on March 26, "My Savior" immediately claimed the top spots on various charts. It opened number 1 on Billboard Country and number 4 on Billboard 200. The album also became number 1 on Billboard's Top Albums, Top Country Albums, Top Christian Albums and Current Digital Album.

Underwood's website said that it was the singer's ninth album. All her albums debuted at number 1 on Billboard Country Chart, making her the only Christian artist to achieve such a feat.

In Canada, the album is the number 1 Christian Album and Country Album. It is also the number 1 Country Album on iTunes both in Australia and Canada.

During the week of its release, it became number 1 on iTunes Album Sales Chart for all genres in United States.

Seven songs from "My Savior" made it on the Country Songs Track chart, including "How Great Thou Art," "Amazing Grace," "Just As I Am," "Because He Lives," "Victory In Jesus," "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Blessed Assurance."

Underwood and David Garcia, a Grammy Award-winning record producer and songwriter, co-produced and arranged the album. It will be available on vinyl by April 30.

On Easter Sunday, the singer performed a live-streamed event on Facebook, singing songs from her album. The virtual concert, "My Savior: Live From The Ryman," raised $112,000 for the benefit of Save The Children, Universal Music Group reportedly said. Christian Headlines noted of CeCe Winans' appearance on the show, singing "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" with Underwood.

The album was released via Capitol Nashville/Universal Music Group Nashville. According to Billboard, it sold 68,000 copies in America during the week of its release until April 4, making it the second biggest sales of the year and the largest for an album by a female artist in 2021.

Of the total copies sold, 43,000 are physical album sales (all on CDs) while 25,000 comprised the digital album sales.

In an interview with GRAMMY.com, Underwood said that the songs in her new album bring back her childhood memories, attending church with her parents.

"I've been singing these songs my whole life. Even now I can still feel myself sitting in the church pews next to my parents, hearing my mom sing harmonies and hearing voices from people in the congregation. I feel like that still rings in my ear and it's wonderful."

Asked why she always chose to include faith-based songs in her projects throughout her career, the singer replied that her soul feels good with it and hoped that people will be inspired with her songs.

"I feel like the answer to all of our problems is Jesus, and like you said, it's not a secret where I stand. And this has been good for my soul. I feel like hopefully when people listen to it, it'll inspire. It'll bring some peace, and hopefully some good, positive feelings," she declared.

Further, she stated that her album is a way to introduce traditional gospel songs to the new generation, especially her children.

She also considered it as her legacy.

"Legacy music is how I like to think of it. I love all the songs and all the albums that I have ever made and I have a special connection with each one. But I feel like this is the real stuff, the heart stuff, the soul stuff," Underwood concluded.