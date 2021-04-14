In his latest post on interceding for America, Pastor Mario Murillo said that God's response shocked him when he asked if the nation would be destroyed.

"The good news is that God is going to save America from destruction," he wrote." Also, the bad news is that God is going to save America from destruction."

Murillo explained that to prevent America's destruction, God will have to bring people to repentance by allowing painful "calamities" to happen. These calamities will escalate in three stages starting with the Church, then to the nation's economy, and finally, the land where the United States was forged.

Judgment Begins at the House of God

This admonishment to the Church from 1 Peter 4:17 had been one of the most repeated messages in the recent years. Murillo said that this could mean the "uprooting of churches that have been built by human marketing, and the raining down of judgment on ministries that have perverted His purposes for the Church."

He added that God would expose the sins of those religious leaders who have been leading people into false doctrines and false goals, and that He could also strike them down if it means saving America from spiritual death.

But just as God holds spiritual leaders accountable, lay people are not exempt.

"Moreover, believers must understand that God is willing to go on without us, He may totally disqualify a generation of American believers, if they threaten the survival of America," said the sobering warning from Murillo.

The Humbling of America Before the World

Just as God can use wicked nations to discipline Israel, Murillo said God is humbling America by letting its wealth suffer in the hands of "all the barons of social media and technology." This does not mean immunity to these barons though. Naming tech giants' masterminds from Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos, Murillo said that these "have taken upon themselves to encroach upon the authority of God and have made themselves the enemies of the Church."

"Even nature and the land will rise up against us."

Basing on the account in 2 Kings 17:24-45 where God used lions to drive away the nations which have disposed the children of Israel off their lands, Murillo claims that just as Israel was a people of covenant, so is America a land of covenant. The covenant was made during the first settlement and once broken (which it did) will result to tragic consequences (which had happened already).

Despite this depressing news, Murillo said God has promised relief and revival if His conditions will be met.

"The strategies and tactics for taking America back are being released from heaven to a special core."

The pastor explained that, if possible, God would not want to proceed with the "extreme steps" just to shake America. He asserts that God, in His mercy, will incline His ears to the "remnant" who are crying and pleading on God's throne for America. They are being gathered for one purpose: "to snatch America back from the jaws of death."

"Hear me! Not only can you be prepared for a good work, but for the greatest work that any generation of Americans has ever been called to do-to be used of God to turn America away from destruction!" concluded Murillo.