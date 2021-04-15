In a claim for "individual autonomy," a parent in New York is suing to upend the law that chastises and prohibits incestuous relationships.



According to the New York Post, the court papers state that the parent opted to be unidentified for the obvious reason that their appeal is "an action that a large segment of society views as morally, socially and biologically repugnant."

"Through the enduring bond of marriage, two persons, whatever relationship they might otherwise have with one another, can find a greater level of expression, intimacy, and spirituality," argued the parent in the federal court claim in Manhattan filed on April 1.

The legal papers did not provide much information about the parent and the adult child including their gender, ages, hometowns, or the nature of their relationship.

"The proposed spouses are adults," the filing states. "The proposed spouses are biological parent and child. The proposed spouses are unable to procreate together."

Under New York law, incest is considered a third-degree felony that's punishable by up to four years of jail time. Furthermore, "incestuous marriages" are automatically "considered void." Biologically related spouses who would attempt to marry would be penalized and would spend six months behind bars.

The report continued that the parent desired to wed in New York City and is hoping for a judge that would rule in favor of their lawsuit dubbed "PAACNP" for "Parent and Adult Child Non-Procreationable" couples. This parent wants the judge to declare the anti-incest law as "unconstitutional and unenforceable in their case."

"Parent-and-adult-child couples for whom procreation is either virtually or literally impossible can aspire to the transcendent purposes of marriage and seek fulfillment in its highest meaning," the parent argues and with the report also noting the claim that "it would 'diminish their humanity' if they were unable to tie the knot with the kid they conceived."

The Post interviewed Manhattan family and matrimonial law attorney Eric Wrubel who said that the request is "never gonna fly."

"The closest you can come is Woody Allen, and that wasn't his daughter, it was an adopted child whom he never adopted and it still turns people's stomachs," he said.

The lawyer for the parent at issue has not given any statement yet about the case. Wrubel, on the other hand, said that the litigation is "premature." Even the city Law Department said that they did not know about the litigation.



A Christian Theologian's Take

Dr. Michael Brown, host of syndicated radio program "Line of Fire," noted in a recent article that there has been an increasing acceptance of incestuous relationships following the increasing acceptance of homosexuality in society. He said he has written about the topic in previous years, and has seen a "slippery slope" which is evident in the lawsuit above.

In a 2012 article titled "Here Comes Incest, Just as Predicted," Dr. Brown warned that following a public endorsement of same-sex relationships is an attempt to also normalize consensual, adult, incestuous relationships.

Dr. Brown listed several reports of litigations challenging laws against incest. He also noted how scientists claim a "GSA," which stands for "genetic sexual attraction," exist.

GSA, per the scientists, "occurs between two adults who have been separated during the critical years of development and bonding and are reunited years later as adults." The reunion would result to the two "becoming captivated with one another" because they share "similar physical features, likes and dislikes."

Brown indicated that based on this, people involved in such an incestuous relationship can simply say "my genes made me do it" in their defense.

In the article, Brown made a point that although these were already expected in a society that's willing to redefine morality, more news about the push for a public acceptance of incestuous relationships could still give people, even gay couples, a cringe.

"So, what's it going to be?" Brown wrote in 2012. "Do we hold the line on marriage as the union of a man and woman only, or do we eventually open the door to incest too?"

Fast-forward to 2021, society is now in a "cultural mess," Dr. Brown noted, citing the NY parent's legal filing.

"As for the case before the New York court, let this serve as a further wake-up call in the midst of our ongoing moral decline. What on earth could be coming next?"