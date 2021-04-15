Rev. Franklin Graham is calling for prayers over government leaders and that God may intervene so that hostilities in America and beyond would be thwarted.

In his recent post on social media, the American evangelist called on Christians to get on their civic duty of praying for those in authority. He asked Christians to join him in praying that God may work in their lives and to provide them wisdom in dealing with the escalating crises.

Graham also urged believers to not let fear incapacitate them and to be reminded of what the Bible say about the future.

"Even though the times are perilous and there may be "wars and rumors of wars," as Christians we don't have to be fearful," he wrote. "The Word of God tells us what the future holds and who wins. God is the ultimate authority."

Graham highlighted former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's warning about the danger that the country is currently in.

"Newt cautions that with the unrest in our nation and the "forces of disorder," we should not be weakening our police forces and we certainly don't need to be cutting back on funding for law enforcement," he noted.

In a Fox News interview where the House Speaker was asked to give a reaction on the unrest in Minnesota, he reasoned that weakening the police force will only result to more public riots and a dramatic rise in domestic crimes. His concern is for the poor and the minority groups who would likely become the recipient of street crimes and others.

"Who does that hurt?" he asked "It hurts the innocent. It hurts minorities. I mean, who are the largest number of victims of these kinds of criminals? They're African Americans. So when you start talking about crime, you're really talking about entire populations of people in Chicago and New York and Baltimore who are faced with losing their lives potentially."

While he acknowledged the need for extensive training and an investigation when something goes wrong, Grinch still calls for a "balance" on the cry to defund the police.

"A strong, effective trained police force is better for the poorest people and better for the minority groups than any other situation," he argued. "We need to get back to that and realize that this fantasy, 'liberalism,' is putting everyone's life at risk."

The former house speaker also pleaded that the police who have sworn to protect lives deserve the support of the community and to be given the benefit of the doubt in situations that need investigating. His point is the need for law enforcement to effectively curb "forces of crime" and "forces of hostility" from "dominating the streets."

Wholly in agreement, Graham also asked his countrymen to look at the circumstances outside America.

"China has informed the U.S. that they are now equal to us-and China has told Taiwan if they declare independence that will mean war. Russia and the Ukraine are on the verge of war. North Korea is testing its missile," he said.

"What is needed is diplomacy to help resolve these tensions before they get out of hand," he added.