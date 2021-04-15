Theologian Al Mohler drops caution to either "giving too much or too little" focus to the "occultic, the demonic, the satanic."

Covering the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary President's Monday talk in The Briefing podcast, Christian Post noted Mohler's commentary on society's fear of the unseen evil forces, and the growing presence of occult groups and their sects. He mentioned the "Moonies" of the Unification Church and "Harry Krishnas" as examples.

"The danger is giving too much attention to the occultic, the demonic, the satanic, or too little," he said.

For Christians, the theologian said that they are "always looking at a dual danger."

"When you look at the victory of the devil, that victory comes by either being made too important or by being ignored," weighed Mohler.

"The Bible doesn't ignore and the Bible certainly does not make the demonic, does not make Satan himself, does not make demons, does not make the occultic anything larger than that over which Jesus has triumphed," he said as balance.

CP features the Vox article which they reported as the premise for Mohler's examination of the supernatural as it relates to the Christian faith. The article documented events which gave rise to what is dubbed "Satanic Panic."

Mohler comments that what was truly behind the misplaced fear was a "sense of America going out of spiritual control." He also draws attention to what he calls as the "simultaneously secularizing" in America where the believers are "becoming more and more theologically confused."

"If nothing else," counsels the Bible scholar, "this reminds Christians of a great opportunity and indeed a profound responsibility ... to look at the world, including the United States, the nations of the West, the entire world as a mission field that calls us, a mission field in which the reality everywhere is spiritual confusion, confusion that must be confronted with the clarity of the [G]ospel of Jesus Christ everywhere to everyone until Jesus comes."

CP observed that the recent controversy involving Lil Nas X for his music video "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" in collaboration with MSCHF's "Satan shoes" has sparked more fear of the occult. Both the timing of the launch of the shoes and the release of Lil Nas' music video were intentionally bent to provoke massive media attention and response from the masses.

Pitching his take on the issue, theologian Michael Brown cautions Christians to not underestimate Lil Nas X's influence on children in general." As for the sneakers, he called it "a momentary (yet demented) publicity grab."

Brown's advice is to "concentrate on the real satanic evil in the world." He cited the sexual trafficking of children, rape, murder, hatred, violence, injustices, abortion and the destruction of families, as well as deception and spiritual delusion as among his examples.

"So while it is understandable that the sneaker announcement has garnered attention, we should keep our focus where it belongs, namely, on combating the real work of the devil in our society," he wrote in his op-ed.

On possible more headlines and sensational stories about the demonic realm, Brown advised to just "let them be a reminder of the devil's real presence in society rather than a distraction from his evil agenda."