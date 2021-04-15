An Illinois pastor declared that he would only work with churches that feature diversity.

In a video released by Willow Creek Community Church (WCCC), two of its pastors, Ed Ollie Jr. of the WCCC's North Shore campus and Shawn Williams of WCCC's South Barrington campus, discussed the topic of race in celebration of the Black History Month. The conversation was captured by The Christian Post.

Although he does not condemn churches that lack diversity, Ollie told Williams that he has decided to only serve and take part in churches that are racially diverse.

"We made the decision a long time ago. We will never be a part of [a] church body that is not diverse. I didn't say that the other churches are not good. It's just not a place that I would be working, ministering and being a part," Ollie said.

"Why? Because of the reality and the richness that we have come to see in the Gospel and the imperative when I open my mouth and we talk about certain things," he added.

The two pastors continued by sharing their experiences on race and racism.

Ollie revealed that his parents were among those who fled the oppression in the South to find better opportunities in other parts of the country. They eventually settled in Des Moines, Iowa where he learned about racism. They were living in a multiethnic neighborhood then and he attended a predominantly black church.

Williams also told about his own story growing up in Amarillo, Texas surrounded by white neighbors and that he did not understand the negative impact of racism in a person's life until he was 16.

He recalled that he had a friend, an African American football star in high school who developed an interracial relationship with his another friend, a white girl who was a cheerleader in their school.

He said that the relationship was "great" but not widely accepted, especially by the girl's parents. "Unrealistic expectations" and pressure were placed on the couple. The pressure got so intense that the boy took his own life.

Williams said that the black football player was the first friend he ever had who committed suicide. He admitted that he did not understand "what it was like to walk in his shoes" at that time, but he continues to learn since then.

"I feel like that story is all these microaggressions that happen in our lives that we don't really stop and pause and think about the impact that they have on us," Ollie contended.

Ollie remembered growing up seeing the difference of his black neighborhood from those of the Caucasians. He said that people used to tell him how he should act, think and believe, conforming to the norms of the country or in their city, but not considering the "richness of [his black] history".

The experience caused Ollie to decide on living authentically, not wasting time on things that he cannot do.

He went on to appreciate the uniqueness of Willow Creek, a racially diverse church, which he said mirrors the kingdom of heaven.

"I think it's important to know the environment that you're in and then be true to who you are and bring all of who you are into the circles that you come into," he added.

He also said that he does not take part in churches that do not share the values important to his family.

Ollie further stated that the death of George Floyd was an eye-opener on the issue of race and the Church. However, he said that he does not know where it would lead.

"I think that it will take many moments like this and learnings like we are doing as a church and even our church staff. I have a very diverse staff, and I have a community that is 34% Asian that I'm pastoring. So it's a part of our life. It's something we value. But I don't know if that's the case for everyone else," Ollie concluded.

