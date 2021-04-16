A book by Andrew Meyer that shed light on the alleged election fraud in 2004 was banned by Amazon, so the author decided to publish it on the Internet for free

Amazon's move to silence conservative views by banning books by conservative authors has upset many across the nation, including author Andrew Meyer, whose book "Don't Tase Me Bro!" has been taken off the online retailer's catalogue. Following its removal, Meyer decided to publish a digital copy of the book and let anyone download it for free.

"Amazon didn't say why they banned the book," Meyer told the Gateway Pundit. "But I wrote about the successful 2018 Stop the Steal campaign which saved Governor DeSantis from being cheated the way Trump was. A similar comment got me banned from Twitter."

According to Conservative News Daily, the conservative journalist's book "reveals the truth about corporate media, war, Big Pharma, and more." Meyer has been passionate about combating voter fraud for years. He first rose to fame in 2007, when he attended a Constitution Day forum at the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, which featured then-U.S. Senator John Kerry. At the time, Meyer was a 21 year-old fourth-year undergraduate mass communication student who wanted to get Kerry's insights about the election.

In the conservative journalist's book, Meyer details the events of that fateful day in 2007, which became viral when the police used force on him after he asked Kerry several controversial questions about the election.

According to the Washington Post, Meyer asked a series of questions, including why Kerry, a Democratic senator and presidential candidate, conceded the 2004 presidential election, as well as why then-President George W. Bush was not impeached despite the disapproval of many legislators at the time who were against Bush's decision to go to war.

Six police officers held Meyer down to the ground and he cried out, "Don't tase me, bro!," a sentence he later trademarked and is now the title of the book Amazon banned. In the book's foreword, Meyers argued that American liberals "do not comprehend much of the arguments of the people they oppose," going on to say that "this is by design."

Meyers argued that Big Tech has played a significant role in dividing American citizens, writing, "While the media teaches "liberals" that their opponents are too evil to be listened to, globalist tech companies like Google and Facebook have essentially monopolized different sectors of the public square online and use algorithms to keep people divided."

The conservative journalist, whose book was banned by Amazon, criticized Big Tech for hindering independent media and those who oppose mainstream media. He wrote that such actions must be prevented by an antitrust law. Meyer then took aim at legislators who have, regardless of party, blocked legislation on Big Tech that would "help unite Americans" because according to him, "politicians on both sides of the aisle do not care about the public good."

Meyer's book, "Don't Tase Me Bro!", is now available for free on his website.