Leftists' agenda are exposed in a collective lawsuit aimed at suppressing religious freedom and expression under the guise of addressing discrimination.

Rabbi Yaakov Menken of the Coalition for Jewish Values reveals facts about the leftists' pursuit for dominance in his commentary published by The Federalist on Wednesday.

Underscoring the class lawsuit reported by The Washington Post on March 30, he posits that it was a coordinated move to further influence deliberations on Equality Act by branding religious groups' resolute stances on sexuality as bigotry. Additionally, he noted that the litigants in the suit "apparently believe that one young student's self-identification should outweigh that of the entire university."

"It is clear that the agenda of this lawsuit is not to address actual discrimination, but to demonize those with different beliefs and to characterize the Bible itself as hateful, unworthy of being referenced or printed," observes the rabbi.

He added that this type of litigation flows from the "strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP)." This, according to the rabbi, is "an abuse of the legal system intended to censor, intimidate, and silence those who dare express opposing views."

In another example, individuals like the professor at Shawnee State University who got dinged by school administrators for refusing to conform to the gender identification status quo are being singled out. Christians are often at the mercy of the First Amendment to protect them from institutional aggressions like job terminations.

Rabbi Menken submitted that the Jewish community also run the risk of being castigated under the Equality Act as part of their Jewish customs require the separation of biological sexes during special holidays and events, many of which are often held in public spaces.

The rabbi also took issue with the rise of tech censorships on dissenting views. Again, he cited one example: Twitter's suspension of a Christian magazine's account for its description of U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine as "a transgender woman, that is, a man who believes he is a woman."

"Even the slightest deviation from leftist doctrine is similarly described as "hateful" in order to drastically narrow the range of opinion Americans are now allowed to express," he commented.

After presenting his case on lawsuits targeting religious beliefs, Rabbi Menken said that there's another way. He proposed "genuine tolerance" as an alternative to the highly divisive contentions on constitutional rights. He acknowledged that options are indeed "mutually incompatible," but it does not mean they can't coexist.

On the class-action lawsuit brouhaha, he pointed out that "authentic practice of tolerance and diversity" entails that the student selects an institution that affirms his own worldview rather than suing.

"Americans can and do annually choose to attend a secular or a faith-based school (or neither, by pursing a different path altogether)," he said. "All these institutions have flourished because no one has tried to force one type of institution to emulate any other."

Tolerance through peaceful co-existence, according to the rabbi, will make "modern democracy possible."

"That involves both a genuine respect for human dignity, and recognition that true diversity requires tolerance for a spectrum of opinion and belief, including the parts with which we disagree," he concluded.