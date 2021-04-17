Pulse's second annual Worldwide Good Friday Broadcast reportedly reached more than 200 million people -- and more than a million of these have responded to the Gospel.

According to Faithwire, the event ran for two hours and was live-streamed on CBN News' YouTube channel. From the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., the service was broadcasted in 186 countries through 24 territories and translated into 39 languages.

Nick Hall, evangelist and founder of the ministry, said that Pulse desires to see the Good Friday service become "an annual rallying cry for people to learn and talk about Jesus."

Over 1.3 million people reached out to Pulse after the Good Friday event. A delighted Hall said that it's a sign that Christians are now living through "the most exciting evangelistic opportunity of our lifetimes."

"Truly, this is an Ephesians 3:20, 'exceedingly, abundantly more,' moment as we believe God is bringing in an unprecedented harvest during these trying days," he said.

Hall was also careful to not attribute the credit to Pulse.

"This is about Jesus being lifted high through the global body of Christ - the church," he said.

The evangelist also revealed that their team is already working to build and translate Move Closer, a free app which he said was "designed to help the next generation make disciples." The digital platform also serves as "a connection point for individual users, small groups, and churches," adds Faithwire.

Pulse's global ministry basically focuses on the youths through various digital campaigns like "Good Friday." Starting in 2006, Pulse ministries aimed to consistently reach thousands of people with the Gospel every year. Equipping the next generation is crucial to their vision, hence, their various innovative ideas.

According to the ministry's website, they have seen 4,370,000 people impacted by the Gospel with 638,000 people committing their lives to Jesus. They have also documented 31,000 online conversations for counseling, a 412,000 engagement in the use of their discipleship resources, and a total of 470,000 followers from different social media platforms.

Despite the gargantuan number of faith professions, Pulse urged fellow believers to keep the momentum.

"But there are millions more who haven't been reached. Let's reach them, together," states Pulse on their home page. Aside from volunteers, the ministry partners with Christian artists, authors, and organizations.

Among the singers involved in the ministry are Kari Jobe, Jeremy Camp, Lecrae, Moriah Peters, Michael W. Smith, Andy Mineo, Hillsong, Jabbawockeez, Need to Breathe, Owl City, Propaganda, Switchfoot, Trip Lee, Rend Collective, and Skillet.

Among the guest speakers they have welcomed include Christian athlete Tim Tebow, Charismatic leader Lou Engle, "One Thousand Gifts" author Ann Voskamp, "Through the Eyes of a Lion" author pastor Levi Lusko, "Crazy Love" author and pastor Francis Chan, actress and Christian evangelist Priscilla Shirer, and Vous Church pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr.

News of spiritual breakthroughs happen also in grassroots churches like the Long Hollow Baptist Church in Tennessee where they reportedly saw more than 1000 baptisms in less than four months.

Pastor Robby Gallaty described the remarkable phenomenon as "a genuine pulling and tugging of the Holy Spirit."

Watch Pulse's Good Friday service below.