Judicial Watch just released a report showing how the U.S. FDA purchased aborted babies for unethical scientific experiments dating back to 2012.

A revelatory report was released by the legal accountability group Judicial Watch last week, recounting how the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had procured aborted babies from the California-based Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR), which has been previously under fire for its long-standing involvement in fetal tissue trafficking.

Emails between FDA employees and ABR representatives have proven that the U.S. agency had funded the ABR that supplied them with aborted fetuses from 2012 to 2018.

NBC News reported in 2018 that the Trump administration had terminated the contract between the U.S. FDA and ABR over concerns that the contracts were "unlawful." The Health and Human Services Department (HHS) said in a statement that it "was not sufficiently assured that the contract included the appropriate protections applicable to fetal tissue research or met all other procurement requirements."

"As a result, that contract has been terminated, and HHS is now conducting an audit of all acquisitions involving human fetal tissue to ensure conformity with procurement and human fetal tissue research laws and regulations," the HHS said in a statement.

However, ABR isn't stopping. It is one of the oldest fetal tissue procurement firms after all, earning millions of dollars on the sale of aborted babies' body parts such as lungs, livers, eyeballs, brains, and more.

According to The Federalist, the uncovered emails between U.S. government officials from the FDA and ABR employees showed that ABR earned $12,000 upfront per aborted baby, some of which could have survived out of the womb as premature children. These aborted babies were at the gestational age of 16 to 24 weeks.

The body part that was most in demand? Intact thymuses and livers that were shipped "fresh and on wet ice." What were these body parts used for? These were used "to 'humanize' mice and test biologic drugs in scientific experiments," The Federalist noted.

Moreover, it was found that U.S. government employees under the FDA, including doctors, often request that tissue samples from aborted babies would be taken from preferrably a male fetus, but "undetermined sex or female is better than no tissue." In one email, an ABR employee even complained about how there's "no way of telling" a fetus' gender because they "only check external genitalia."

In 2019, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against the HHS, which handles the FDA. Just this March, the federal court ordered HHS to release the records accounting for the purchased organs of aborted babies as it believed there was "reason to question" the transaction had indeed violated federal law.

In related news, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently announced the resumption of taxpayer funding for research that uses fetal tissue from aborted babies. This is worrisome, especially with ABR facilitating the buying and trafficking of aborted baby parts.

As per PRNewswire, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins was one of the first to oppose such legislation, calling out HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra for being a "fanatical advocate for abortion."

Family Research Council's Connor Semelsberger agreed, arguing, "Using body parts from aborted babies to conduct research is a barbaric practice that should be unthinkable. Sadly, President Biden is instead promoting it. Proponents of aborted fetal tissue research willingly compromise ethics in the name of 'science.' However, the ends do not always justify the means."