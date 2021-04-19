The Hong Kong court controlled by the Chinese government has sentenced a prominent pro-democracy activist for participating in a protest against Beijing in 2019.

One of Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy activists, Jimmy Lai has been ordered to serve a 14-month prison sentence by the court after he was found guilty of organizing and participating in anti-communism protests in 2019.

Lai, who is a media tycoon and founder of the Apple Daily tabloid is a major critic of the Chinese Communist Party and was first detained under China's national security law last year. Among the other detainees were his sons and employees.

According to The Federalist, the Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were detained for "colluding with foreign forces." Lai was later released on bail, but again was taken under Chinese police custody in December for using his "company's headquarters for purposes not permitted by its lease."

The company's headquarters are located in a building that is owned and managed by a government-established corporation. The very same judge who heard Lai's "fraud" case was found to be a national security judge "hand-picked by the city's leader."

Unlike Lai, other Hong Kong pro-democracy activists who were arrested because they resisted communism have been given less severe punishment.

Martin Lee, who is 82 years old and is known as the "father of democracy," had his sentences suspended and did not need to be imprisoned unless he is "convicted of another crime in the next two years." According to the BBC, the sentence of 73 year-old lawyer Margaret Ng was also suspended.

Unfortunately for Lai, he needs to serve jail time for at least 12 months for his participation in the peaceful protests against CCP's "national security" power grab in Hong Kong. He is also forced to face more severe sentencing when tried for his original charges enacted under the new national security law. Other Hong Kong pro-democracy activists are also facing jail time for up to 18 months.

Among the Hong Kong pro-democracy activists who were arrested, Lai will be facing 12 months for participating in the August 18, 2019 protests and eight months for his participation in the August 31, 2019 protests. The judge allowed him to serve the two sentences concurrently except for two months. In addition, former lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan was also sentenced to jail for his participation in the two protests.

Lai faces six more charges, two of which were imposed under the country's new National Security Law, which punishment is a term of life in prison. Before his sentence, Lai wrote to his employees at the Apple Daily, saying that "freedom of speech is dangerous work now."

"The situation in Hong Kong is becoming more and more chilling," the media tycoon said. "The era is falling apart before us, and it is, therefore, time for us to stand with our heads high."

The imprisonment of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists is yet another demonstration of communist China's takeover of the region that is fighting for its autonomy from the communist state.