Canadian officials reportedly rolled back their super-strict COVID restrictions after their own police refused to enforce them.

The Blaze reported that most Ontario police agencies--39 out of 45--announced they will not enforce new restrictions imposed by Canadian officials that included doing random stops or checks on individuals. A series of tweets made by the Toronto Police on April 17 signified their continued implementation of COVID restrictions except the random stops.

"New emergency orders announced yesterday to help limit the spread of Covid-19 are now in effect. The Toronto Police Service will continue to engage, educate and enforce, but we will not be doing random stops of people or cars," the Toronto Police said.

"We can all do our part for the health & safety of everyone. The Toronto Police Service will continue to engage and enforce equitably and effectively, recognizing always that we must inspire public trust," they added.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the new set of restrictions to include ban of mass gatherings for even for people belonging to the same household, ban on a majority of outdoor activities and playgrounds closed from children's use on top of restaurants, schools, and gyms closed as children continue online distance learning, The Blaze noted. Face masks and social distancing are still implemented.

CBC News Canada said the stricter guidelines were announced last Friday and added on the stay-at-home order of the Premier that was originally imposed on April 8 and now extended until May 20. The said stricter guidelines aim to address the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Canada, citing a tweet made by the Premier on Sunday.

"Ontario's enhanced restrictions were always intended to stop large gatherings where spread can happen. Our regulations will be amended to allow playgrounds but gatherings outside will still be enforced. Play outside safely. Parents keep your distance & wear masks if you can't," Ford said.

The said restrictions also increased the police's authority in so far as empowering them to stop people suspected of violations with or without cause. Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones stated that local police can stop individuals and require them to explain why they are not at home, as well as, to provide their address. Jones also invited residents to "snitch" on their neighbors if they find them violating the restrictions.

The new restrictions caused criticism and opposition from the general public and forced the authorities to take back restrictions on children using the playground. Ford stated that the "regulations will be amended" but reminded parents to "play safe" and keep their "distance and wear masks" while there.

The solicitor general's spokesman Stephen Warner stated, as highlighted by The Blaze in its report, they have "refocused" the restrictions.

"We have refocused O.Reg 8/21 Enforcement of COVID-19 Measures: If a police officer or other provincial offences officer has reason to suspect that you are participating in an organized public event or social gathering, they may require you to provide information to ensure you are complying with restrictions," Warner clarified.

"Every individual who is required to provide a police officer or other provincial offences officer with information shall promptly comply," he added.

CBC News Canada added that the Ontario government also provided a list that identifies when a person can enter Ontario from Manitoba or Quebec but no information has been provided if residents can leave Ontario.