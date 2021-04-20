In the wake of high-profile Christians' announcements that they have lost their faith- with more claims to be anticipated in the future, Rev. Mark H. Creech reminds Christians to not lose sight of one thing.

Also the executive director of the Raleigh-based Christian Action League of North Carolina Inc., Rev. Creech admitted that it was painful reading the reasons stated by the prominent Christian personalities on why they're leaving.

Starting from Hillsong songwriter Marty Sampson to "I Kissed Dating Goodbye" author Joshua Harris, then former pastor at Grace Family Fellowship Dave Gass to "Desiring God" writer Paul Maxwell, Creech fears that such announcements may have injected doubts and disillusionment in the hearts of many Christians.

He noted that while multitudes of people make professions of faith in Christ, many are also turning back. Various reasons could have contributed to their departure including "personal trials, the influences of secular humanism, materialism, LGBTQ, science claims," and others. Quoting Hebrews 3:7-11, Creech asserts that there's also the possibility that "those who turn back were never really in the faith."

The highlight though, in his essay for the Christian Post, is that it's not enough to profess faith in Christ. Perseverance to keep the faith amid troubles and challenges was the verifiable evidence of one's salvation, noted Creech. Just as the Israelites couldn't straightaway enter their promised land because of their unbelief, so do Christians who would choose to also wander in the wilderness of uncertainties.

"It's only those who persevere to the end who give evidence of being bound for that blessed kingdom of repose and reward," the reverent solemnly wrote.

Creech then wrote about the perseverance of an actress who wouldn't have made her mark in many areas had she pushed through with her plan to quit.

Nichelle Nichols: "God had charged me with something more"



Best remembered in her role as Uhura in the original "Star Trek" TV series, Nichols was the first Afro-American woman to have a regular stint on a national television broadcast. She was a talented professional singer and dancer but also ventured in acting for a career. But due to the color of her skin, she had to put with discriminatory treatments from studio executives demanding to remove her part in scripts to the withholding of her fan mails.

She made up her mind to finally quit but a meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave her renewed hope. Dr. King encouraged her to stick to the show as she had become a role model for many or her kin across America.

"When you have a man like Dr. Martin Luther King say you can't leave a show, it's daunting," she said. "It humbled my heart, and I couldn't leave. God had charged me with something more important than my career."

Nichol's conviction to "persevere" in her career despite challenges bore fruits when her character became a permanent personality on "Star Trek." Her fame as a sci-fi star has also influenced NASA to employ many Afro-Americans to work in their astronaut corps. She was not just an inspiration to many of her kinfolk but was also an influential figure who impacted the nation for good.

"Like Nichelle Nichols, only when we die to ourselves - only when we die to our own affections - even perhaps die to many of our misguided expectations and persevere in the faith - may we be assured of something far more important - entering into God's rest," observes Creech.