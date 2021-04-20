The Gospel must not be treated like a merchandise that needs a salesman approach to its presentation, asserts Dr. Michael Youssef.

For his weekend post for CBN, Dr. Youssef upholds the transformative power of the Gospel. When proclaimed without compromise or hesitation, he said that it can assuredly "transform lives, change societies, and revive dying nations."

"Our message of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ is not popular in today's world. Unfortunately, some Christians try to make Jesus more popular by compromising the truth," he wrote.

Youssef argues that even though the Gospel is not accepted as good news by today's post-Christian world, conversion or transformation of hearts cannot be done with "a weak and compromised Gospel."

"The message of the kingdom of God won't win any popularity contests," he agreed. "But it is the truth, and we need the courage to defend God's truth boldly and without compromise."

"Our love for God must be all-consuming..."

Quoting Matthew 2:97-39 which is about the first and greatest commandment, Youssef said that Jesus taught his followers to not be lukewarm or halfhearted in their devotions. He went on to say that Jesus has not promised prosperity to all who will follow Him but invited them to "a life of hardship and servanthood."

"Then Jesus said to his disciples, 'Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me'" (Matt. 16:24).

Additionally, this same love for God would demand radical love for those who persecute Christians because of their faith.

The Approval of the World v. The Approval of the Lord

There's no better example than Jesus when teaching about preaching the Gospel. Youssef said that Jesus never compromised the truth just so he could win people over.

"He never soft-pedaled His message," comments Youssef.

He continued that Jesus, himself, taught in the Sermon on the Mount that the road to perdition is broad and many will walk on it while only a few will find the narrow road that leads to life.

But still on Jesus as the Christians' best role model in sharing the Gospel, Youssef noted that He always laid down the high cost of becoming His follower. At times, His presentation was "in strong, even confrontational terms" like what he did to Nicodemus, a pharisee who secretly went to see Jesus at night.

Nicodemus introductory words in John 3:2 was dripping with flatteries, but this did not sway Jesus from telling the hard truth.

"Jesus ignored this attempt at flattery and went straight to the heart of the matter, telling Nicodemus that if he wanted to see the kingdom of God, he had to be born again. He boldly and forcefully told Nicodemus the uncompromised truth," Youssef continued.

Nicodemus had a "smug, self-satisfied mindset" so Jesus had to prick his bubbles by telling him that unless he is born again, he could not enter the Kingdom of God.

"In other words, following Christ is not just a matter of believing the right doctrines, attending a particular church, or becoming more religious. It involves a complete spiritual transformation," wrote Youssef.

For some reasons not specified in the Scriptures, Nicodemus did not immediately follow Jesus. Although it was not clear when Nicodemus had a change of heart, Youssef said that "the bold, uncompromised Gospel that Jesus proclaimed accomplished its purpose. Nicodemus was transformed-born again." He appeared a third time after Jesus' crucifixion to prepare His body for burial, a sign that he indeed became a disciple of Christ.