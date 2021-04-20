A pastor in California addressed a disturbing speculation about COVID-19 vaccines.

Pastor Greg Laurie clarified that the vaccine for COVID-19 is not "the mark of the beast." He tackled the question both in his sermon last Sunday and on Twitter, Faithwire reported.

The "mark of the beast" is mentioned by the Bible in Revelation 13:15-17. The Scripture said that the mark will be forced on all people, "small and great," and no one will be able to sell or buy unless marked with the number of God's enemy.

"Is the COVID vaccine "The mark of the beast? Short answer - No.," Pastor Laurie tweeted, alongside a short video clip explaining his answer.

In the video, the pastor explained that the vaccine is not "the mark of the beast" since taking it will require allegiance to the antichrist, thus people will be made aware of the mark.

"When people take the actual mark of the beast, which, of course, is 666, they will know they're taking it, because you will have to pledge allegiance to the antichrist," he said.

"So there can't be a mark without an antichrist. And the antichrist cannot be revealed until Jesus Christ returns for His church and catches us up to heaven," Pastor Laurie added.

He also stated that people will have full knowledge about the mark because even an angel will warn them not to take it.

"So, when you take the mark - and I'm talking to someone maybe in the future - if you were to take the mark, you would know you're taking the mark. The Bible says an angel will fly through the heavens saying, 'Don't take the mark of the beast.' So, if you take it, you'll know you're taking it," he stated further.

He continued by saying that during the time that the "mark of the beast" is introduced, it will be popularized by celebrities themselves, encouraging others to take the mark too.

In conclusion, the pastor advised that people must get rid of the vaccine concern and focus on serving God instead.

"But listen, we're not there yet. So don't spend your time worrying about if you've taken the mark or who the antichrist is. It's not revealed yet. Focus on Jesus Christ and following Him," he said.

Is the COVID vaccine "The mark of the beast?"

Short answer- No.

Here's why- pic.twitter.com/5v5zNbr1Hs — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) April 19, 2021

The Christian Medical Fellowship (CMF) also tackled people's doubts on taking vaccinations.

Speaking to Premier Christian News, Steve Fouch of CMF said that vaccines had been instrumental in eliminating the most deadly diseases such as small pox, along with other major illnesses that have ravaged the human race, improving people's life expectancy.

He added that vaccines are "the biggest lifesaving medical technology" ever developed.

"We have to remember that God enables science and medicine," Fouch further said.

Skepticism on COVID-19 vaccines rose after several individuals articulated their concern that it can be "the mark of the beast," including Kanye West and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

West stated last year that he is cautious about the vaccine, believing that it may be the "chip" that the antichrist was planning to install on people, causing them to be alienated from God.

Greene also criticized the vaccine passports, calling them Biden's "mark of the beast" and that the implementation of such is "corporate communism."