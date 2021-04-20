Texas Senator Ted Cruz hit California Representative Maxine Waters for openly "inciting violence" over comments to rioters gathered in Minnesota last Saturday waiting for the verdict on the Derek Chauvin case.

"Democrats actively encouraging riots & violence. They want to tear us apart. 'We gotta stay on the street,' Waters was recorded saying, adding that protesters needed 'to get more confrontational' & they should ignore the curfew in place," Cruz tweeted on Sunday.

His tweet included a link to a news report on Waters joining the Black Lives Matter protest. Cruz also hit on Democrats for leaning to the radical left and for their thirst for power in a series of his tweets.

Democrats actively encouraging riots & violence.



They want to tear us apart.



“'We gotta stay on the street,' Waters was recorded saying, adding that protesters needed 'to get more confrontational' & they should ignore the curfew in place.” https://t.co/PWW7YNDbKR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 18, 2021

"Today's Democrats are beholden to the far left voices that they made to the far left. Today's Democrats are about power. So if the rules stand in the way, the heck with the rules, ignore them," One America News Network quoted Cruz in saying.

Real Clear Politics reported that Waters traveled from LA to Brooklyn Center because "she could not sleep" from the police killings and wanted a guilty verdict be given to Chauvin.

"I hope we get a verdict that says guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don't, we cannot go away. We've got to stay on the street. We get more active, we've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business," Waters told reporters.

Waters' comments received a lot of criticisms from government officials and Netizens alike who said "what good" will inciting a riot do and that she "should be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism" as various media outlets present in the riot reported she was inciting violence.

Along with Cruz, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and California Representative Kevin McCarthy, who serves as House Minority Leader, also respectively condemned Waters for "openly encouraging violence" and for her "dangerous rhetoric."

"Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis--just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn't act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week," McCarthy said on Twitter.

While other GOP legislators want her to be expelled from Congress. Even Judge Peter Cahill who handles the Chauvin trial criticized waters for her comments, as per NBC News. However, NBC news reported that Waters would probably not be punished since Congress is controlled by Democrats.

As per OANN, a Minnesota National Guard and a Minneapolis Police neiborhood security team was "fired upon early Sunday morning" after Waters incited violence.

"A @MNNationalGuard and @MinneapolisPD neighborhood security team was fired upon early Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting near Penn Avenue and Broadway in Minneapolis," the Minneapolis National Guard tweeted on Sunday.

In succeeding tweets, the Minnesota National Guard said that a "light-colored SUV fired several shots" at a Minnesota Operation Safety security team at 4:19 am. The incident resulted in "minor injuries" to two Minnesota National Guard members, one of which had to be brought to the hospital for additional care from the shattered glass borne from the gun fire.

The Minnesota Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke expressed relief that there were no serious injuries from the incident though it clearly shows the "tension" happening in the area.

"I am relieved to know none of our Guardsmen were seriously injured. This event highlights the volatility and tension in our communities right now. I ask for peace as we work through this difficult time," Manke said as per the Minnesota National Guard Twitter post.