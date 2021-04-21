New poll results reveal most Americans don't believe President Joe Biden is healthy and actually think he suffers from a "cognitive ailment."

The Washington Free Beacon has released the results of a poll it conducted in Texas where a special congressional election is scheduled to take place in May. The poll shows that almost 40% of registered voters in Texas' Sixth District believe President Joe Biden has "dementia or some other cognitive ailment."

The poll, as per WND, also show that 53% of Texans in the said district were "unwilling to buy into the White House narrative surrounding the president's physical and mental fitness to hold office" while 38% agree that he is suffering from dementia or "some other cognitive ailment." There were, however, 15% who refused to answer or didn't know Biden's mental state.

A total of 48% of registered voters didn't think Biden suffered from a cognitive ailment although they lacked medical expertise to make such an assessment. The Free Beacon deducted that the said respondents must have based their responses on a 2019 medical report that found Biden "healthy" and "vigorous" for a "77-year-old," making him "fit to be president."

"When the controversial report was released in 2019, former president Barack Obama's longtime personal physician dismissed it as incomplete and expressed concern that Biden was "not a healthy guy." It is unclear, however, if the doctor's comments were motivated by medical science or by Obama's aggressive campaign to prevent Biden from winning the Democratic nomination," the Free Beacon said.

The outlet raised that despite being "one of the most important stories of 2021", mainstream media has "refused to cover" the issue and instead "applauded" Biden's first press conference in March as "a masterclass in presidential rhetoric" despite showing a "rather alarming" state on his "cognitive health perspective for bumbling all the way during the conference.

The said first press conference actually came about from pressure on the White House on Biden's apparent mental decline as the reason for him being the first president not to do so in his first 100 days of office. Biden's lapses in his speeches in his first two months of office brought many Americans to worry about his capability to continue in his post as president.

Speculations on his mental decline was heightened when the White House released a memo last month making mandatory referral to the Biden presidency as the Biden-Harris Administration. The said memo instructed that all communications including the White House website and social media platforms containing the said language.

WND cited a pre-election poll conducted by Zogby that showed 45% of Americans said Biden was likely suffering the early stages of dementia. Those who do are the same people "who normally approve of Trump's job as president."

"Majorities of Republicans (77% more likely/23% less likely) and Independents (56% more likely/44% less likely) thought Joe Biden had early-onset dementia; while nearly a third of Democrats (32% more likely/68% less likely) thought this was the case," the Zogby poll results stated.

Besides the said poll, WND cited the Norwegian psychiatrist Fred Heggen who wrote an op-ed article published in Summit News before the election that stated his belief of Biden being "very affected by dementia." Heggen raised the probability of the condition getting worse in the "next two-three months" since "deterioration can come quickly and have a particularly dramatic course."

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson himself said also prior to Biden's inauguration that he "doesn't have the cognitive resources or the physical stamina" needed to fulfill his role as head of state.