Former President Donald Trump revealed in an interview with Fox News on Monday that he is "beyond serious" in running again in 2024.

"I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously. From a legal standpoint, I don't want to really talk about it yet, it's a little too soon," Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox News during the interview.

Summit News said that Trump also urged during the interview that the GOP run on the MAGA agenda to win back Congress in 2022. Trump said Republicans should run on his "Make America Great" agenda if they "want to win and win big" in 2022 and 2024.

"If they need a rally, we'll do a rally, we'll do calls, we'll do all sorts of things. Almost everybody I endorse wins," Trump said.

Trump said that he has become more popular now than "before the election" and is backed by "tremendous numbers" especially with the "bad things at the border," the increase in job losses, the taxes "going up," along with regulations "going through the roof."

In the interview, Trump provided a few details on his plan to run again but did say it will be dependent on choosing "the right" people from Congress to be part of his team and it includes being a major part of the midterm campaigns.

In March, WION reported Trump is deciding to run for the 2024 Presidential elections since his supporters were ready to back him up for the post and polls show that people want him to run again. He also said he is committed to help fellow Republicans win back Congress from the Democrats.

"Well based on every poll, they want me to run again but we're gonna take a look and see first things first, we'll have to see what we can do with the House," Trump told WION.

7News Australia run a special on Trump on Monday saying that the former US President "continues to make headlines, months after leaving The White House." In the said special, it showed an interview Trump had where he said people should have hope that he will run again.

In his website, Trump invites the public to join the Save America movement that has already setup social media platforms and sells merchandise as well asks contributions from sponsors who are promised that "Together, we are rebuilding our nation."

"Over the past four years, my administration delivered for Americans of all backgrounds like never before. Save America is about building on those accomplishments, supporting the brave conservatives who will define the future of the America First Movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country," Trump said.

The website seems to be a preparation or his 2024 plans as it clearly lays down a platform of "commitments" of Save America, aligned to his MAGA agenda. To Save America, Trump identifies their commitment to "Judeo-Christian values," the Declaration of Independence, to God-given rights, in rebuilding the military, to free thought accompanied with robust debate against oppressive dictates, to the rule of law, to fair trade, to Law and Order, and to free speech and fair elections.

In addition, Trump's website includes his press releases since January of this year with the most recent published on Thursday last week on Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and his upcoming endorsement for the Republican Party's senatorial bet for the said state.