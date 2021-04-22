Apple approves Parler's comeback to its app store, but under the condition that the social media app will moderate contents in the future.

The tech giant reportedly told Republican lawmakers on Monday their decision to reinstate Parler, the pro-free speech alternative social media app, on its iOS app store.

Parler was previously de-platformed by Apple, along with Amazon and Google, days after the January 6 riot at the U.S. capitol for failing to moderate violent contents.

"There is no place for hateful, racist, discriminatory content on the App Store," Apple reportedly said of Parler last month.

According to The Blaze, a letter responding to an inquiry from Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) about Apple's actions toward Parler state that Apple Senior Director of Government Affairs for the Americas Timothy Powderly has been "engaged in substantial conversation" with Parler about bringing the app into compliance with its guidelines.

"As a result of those conversations," wrote Powderly, "Parler has proposed updates to its app and the app's content moderation practices, and the App Review Team has informed Parler as of April 14, 2021 that its proposed update app will be approved for reinstatement to the App Store."

Powderly added that Apple expects to welcome the "updated Parler app" as soon as it is released.

On Twitter, Colorado Rep. Ken Buck said that this move for Parler is a "huge win for free speech."

"It's time for Google and Amazon to follow Apple's lead. Stop the censorship," said the congressman in another tweet.

According to Politico, Parler announced on Monday its plan to relaunch on the Apple app store next week. Interim CEO Mark Meckler reportedly said in a statement that they have "worked to put in place systems that will better detect unlawful speech and allow users to filter content undesirable to them, while maintaining our strict prohibition against content moderation based on viewpoint."

Further in the report, Rep. Buck and Sen. Lee also grilled Google and Amazon for booting Parler off their app stores.

Google responded in a letter to Congress on Friday stating that Parler has not yet complied with its rules against "hate speech, incitement of violence and threats to elected officials."

"Parler's app has not yet complied with those policies, and that is why it remains suspended," wrote Mark Isakowitz, Google's Vice President for Government Affairs and Public Policy.

On Monday, another spokesperson for Google reportedly said in a statement that "Parler is welcome back in the Play store once it submits an app that complies with our policies."

Amazon, on the other hand, said in its response letter that Parler "has been serving its content for months using other infrastructure service solutions."

The GOP lawmakers reportedly tried to press the three companies to disclose whether they have reached a previous agreement to take down the social network. All denied the allegation and claimed that each company's decision to boot Parler was independent.

Last month, Parler filed a lawsuit against Amazon for "defamation and breach of contract." A representative told The Verge that the claims are meritless and that it was Parler's unwillingness to promptly identify and remove dangerous contents that led to the termination of their services.