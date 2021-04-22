Stewart-Allen Clark, a General Baptist minister in Missouri, said he is deeply sorry for the insensitive remarks he made about women in a sermon that went viral for its sexist message.

In a statement posted on the website of First General Baptist Church of Malden, Missouri, Pastor Clark apologized for the inconsiderate words he uttered toward women during his February 21 sermon on marital relationship.

"To the ladies within the church, ladies in the community, and those viewing our Livestream; I want to say I am deeply sorry for any and all pain or distress that my words brought on you," he said.

Christian Post reports that the pastor took a leave of absence after netizens rebuked him for his sexist sermon which was first highlighted by artist Reagan Williams.

"On this lovely Sunday morning, I spent my time getting ready listening to a head pastor in Malden who so nonchalantly decided to exercise pastoral abuse toward women," she said in her Facebook post.

In his sermon, Clark repeatedly told women in his congregation the importance of staying attractive to keep their husbands interested in them. His definition of attractive though is keep slim, wear make up, and dress up according to the preference of their husbands.

"Men have a need for their women to look like women. Sweatpants don't cut it all the time. Wearing flip-flops and pajamas to Walmart, that ain't gon' work. Ain't nothing attractive about that. Men want their wives to look good at home and in public. Can I get an Amen?" he said.

He also encourage wives to be sexually available to their husbands quoting 1 Corinthians 7:4.

"So whenever she's not in the mood [take out your body]," he said.

First General Baptist Church, a member of the General Baptist denomination, also released a statement stating that Clark's message was not consistent with their values.

According to Word and Way, Clark went on leave on March 2 to undergo professional counseling. Seven weeks later, his return is hinted in the apology statement.

"I want to say to the church that I'm truly sorry that I embarrassed you," he went on and admitted that the things he said were imprudent and discourteous.

"I sincerely ask for your forgiveness and to be restored as your pastor. I genuinely believe this is the best way forward," he added.

Beside Clark's statement on the church's website, is another statement from the church deacons.

"We, the deacons of the First General Baptist Church of Malden, Missouri, offer this unreserved apology to our congregation, our surrounding communities, our denomination, and the followers of Jesus Christ everywhere," they wrote. "We bear the blame for not offering our pastor counsel, correction, and restoration when errors or inappropriate content was presented."

In their decision to restore their pastor, they said that they want to model Christ's love through forgiveness and that they want the congregation to do the same. The extent of restoration though was unclear whether they'll reinstate Clark to do pulpit preaching or not. The deacons asked for prayers for unity and harmony in their local church so they could continue to advance the cause of Christ.