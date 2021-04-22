Male rape suspects are said to be allowed to identify themselves as "female" in Scotland, currently raising confusion in the recording of public data.

A freedom of information request by a feminist policy think-tank revealed that a policy in Scotland, in line with the "gender ideology" issues, allows rape suspects to actually choose to identify themselves as "female," the Times reported.

"The male who self-identifies as a woman would be expected to be recorded as a female on relevant police systems," The Times quoted Police Scotland in saying.

The Christian Post cited an interview conducted by a British daily newspaper with Murray Blackburn Mackenzie policy analyst Kath Murray on the matter where it was highlighted that such methods of recording information for public data "distorts" and "obscures" the "nature of the offense" and the development of "false information"-based projects and policies.

Murray stressed the need to record such instances on the basis of one's biological sex and suggested the need to record transgenders separately after conducting a series of discussions about it.

"Recording and presenting violent and sexual offenses committed by male as 'female' distorts our understanding of the nature of offending by women and men. It obscures whether changes shown in statistics are due to real changes or only to changes in recording. In extremis, it may lead to the development of policies and projects based on false information," Murray said.

The Christian Post explained that such method of recording took place in Scotland when in 2019 their Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf directed the policy to be in effect. Yousaf said that Scotland's courts record incidents based on either the birth sex or the self-declaration of a suspect.

"With regard to victims, witnesses and suspects, Police Scotland and the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service record incidents according to a person's self-identified gender. Police Scotland require no evidence or certification as proof of gender identity other than a person's self declaration," Yousaf said as per The Scotsman.

Yousaf added that the exemption is when it will be "pertinent to any criminal investigation" that the said person is linked such that "it is evidentially critical" that local police should require it as "proof." He stressed that there was no pattern that men who identify themselves as "women" do commit sexual offenses based on his dealings with criminologists despite being told that studies show otherwise but remained open to learn more about the matter.

According to The Scotsman, current statistics show that sexual offenses "vary significantly according to biological sex" and that majority of sexual crimes or 95% are perpetuated by men, which remains the same even if they declare or identify themselves to be women. Women, on the other hand, rarely commit such offenses and crimes.

Center for Crime and Justice Studies Director Richard Garside said that he was glad Yousef would be willing to learn more about the matter since it is very critical especially in reporting crime statistics and in understanding "patterns of offending."

"I'm glad the justice secretary is open to learning more. It's really important that crime statistics are based on objective criteria, independent of the persons subjective views and feelings. Classifying according to birth sex, rather than subjective feelings about the self, should therefore be the norm," Garside stressed.