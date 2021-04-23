Texas Senator Ted Cruz exposed the double standards in election integrity after getting Stacey Abrams to say that the 2018 Georgia governatorial race was "stolen," according to a report.

During the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Tuesday, CBN News reported that Cruz repeatedly questioned Abrams on her personal conviction on the 2018 governatorial election being stolen.

CBN explained that Abrams refused to concede to losing the said elections to Brian Kemp even after years later. Abrams was quoted in saying that she does "not concede that the process was proper" because "they stole it from the voters of Georgia."

"As I've always said, I acknowledged at the very beginning, that Brian Kemp won under the rules that were in place. What I object to are rules that permitted thousands of Georgia voters to be denied their participation in this election or have their votes cast out. And so, I will continue to disagree with the system until it is fixed. We have seen marked progress made, unfortunately undone by SB 202. And I will continue to advocate for a system that permits every eligible Georgian to cast their ballot--" Abrams responded but was interrupted by Cruz to respond directly to his question with a yes or no.

"My full language was that it was stolen from the voters of Georgia. We do not know what they would have done, because not every eligible Georgian was permitted to participate fully in the election," Abrams replied.

Cruz drilled on Abrams by quoting her from a New York Times article where she said she lost due to "voter suppression," CBN noted. Cruz then asked Abrams if she was aware of the percentage of African American registered voters in Georgia and the actual voter turnout as compared to the national average, to which Abrams responded that it is higher.

Cruz then pointed out that actual African American registered voters was recorded at 64.7% in 2018, higher than the 60.2% of the national average. This means that Abrams' claims on the elections being stolen from her was wrong.

"The percentage of Georgians who voted in 2018 in the election you claim was stolen from you, was 56.3 percent. That's higher than the national average of 48 percent," Cruz pointed out. "African Americans had the highest registration and the highest turnout despite your claiming that the election was stolen and there was somehow voter suppression."

Prior to Cruz's turn in questioning Abrams, the latter spoke about the new voting law implemented in Georgia that reduced "entitlement to participation." She claimed that the new voting laws targeted "behaviors that are specifically attributable to communities that voted in opposition of Republican values." She stressed that the said laws even limited the voting rights of the young and of African-Americans.

"We have seen a raft of laws that have been targeted at their behaviors. And when laws are targeted at the behaviors of the communities of color, that is not only reminiscent of the Mississippi plan and the Jim Crow laws as Dr. Anderson has so clearly played out," she said. "Those are intentionally a resurgence of voter suppression similar to Jim Crow which is why we use that language, because we cannot leave our history behind."