Democrats from the House of Representatives were reported to pass a bill that prevents future presidents of the United States from enacting a "Muslim ban."

According to The Christian Post, House Democrats passed by a vote of 218-208 on Wednesday the "National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination For Non-Immigrants Act" to respond to former President Donald Trump's effort to curtail illegal immigrants and the activities of terrorists in the United States. Trump signed in 2017 a "Muslim ban" that actually limits the entry of immigrants from Muslim-majority countries identified as terror threats to the United States.

The "National Origin-Based Antidiscrimination For Non-Immigrants Act" or NO BAN Act for short is House Representative Bill 1333 sponsored by California Democrat Representative Judy Chu. She introduced the bill in the House last February 25 and was put under the House Judiciary Committee, Foreign Affairs Committee, Homeland Security Committee, Intelligence Committee, and Senate-Judiciary Committee for review.

"This bill imposes limitations on the President's authority to suspend or restrict aliens from entering the United States. It also prohibits religious discrimination in various immigration-related decisions, such as whether to issue an immigrant or nonimmigrant visa, unless there is a statutory basis for such discrimination," the Bill's Summary stated.

"The President may temporarily restrict the entry of any aliens or class of aliens after the Department of State determines that the restriction would address specific and credible facts that threaten U.S. interests such as security or public safety," the Summary continued.

"The bill also imposes limitations on such restrictions, such as requiring the President, State Department, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to (1) only issue a restriction when required to address a compelling government interest, and (2) narrowly tailor the suspension to use the least restrictive means to achieve such an interest."

The Summary explained that the State Department and DHS would have to consult with Congress before imposing any restrictions. The two federal offices would also have to report to Congress any restriction it intends to implement "within 48 hours of the restriction's imposition" and failure to do so would "immediately terminate" such a restriction.

The Summary also said that legal complaint may be filed in federal court by any individual or entities currently in the United States that are "unlawfully harmed by such a restriction." Meanwhile, the "DHS may suspend the entry of aliens traveling to the United States on a commercial airline that failed to comply with regulations related to detecting fraudulent travel documents."

Prior to Trump, the Christian Post said former President Barack Obama approved the Visa Waiver Improvement Program And Terrorist Travel Prevention Act in 2015 that pinpointed as "countries of concern" that of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen. The travel ban was lifted when President Joe Biden came into the presidency but imposed a travel ban on immigrants individuals from Brazil.

The Christian Post added that, alongside HB1333, the House also passed through a vote of 217-207 the Access To Counsel Act, which guarantees immigrants to legally enter the United States to contact a family member or adviser "if in custody for an extended time period."

As per the Christian Post, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi supports both bills which she described as a preventive measure from any future president of the United States to "again abuse its authority by waging discrimination on basis of religion."