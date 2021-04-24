A third grader from Arizona inspires neighbors and motorists as they pass by his corner with a hand-drawn sign "Dylan's Food Drive."

Dylan Pfeifer is only eight years old, but he is huge in empathy which spurs him to action in response to an observed need. This year, he staged food drives from his home in order to gather enough food for the needy, reports the Associated Press.

"It started because I wanted to give internet to people," he said. As academic learning had transitioned online, he heard on the news that there are students across the country who may not be able to keep up because they don't have internet.

"My mom said it was going to be hard to provide internet, so we decided to do food drives," he said.

Dylan and his mom would spend countless of work for each drive, drawing posters, handing out flyers from door-to-door and posting information on social media.

To date, Dylan has reportedly hosted three food drives from his home in Chandler which is approximately 20 miles southeast of Phoenix. His next drive will be in June which would be a perfect timing since it's the beginning of their summer vacation.

"I would plan one every day if I could," the big-hearted kid sighed.

According to AP, Dylan has collected more than 1,000 cans and boxes of nonperishable food and more than $900 in donations. Based on St. Mary's Food Bank conversion, $1 could make seven meals. This means Dylan has provided more than 6,500 meals with just the monetary donations.

Jerry Brown, director of media relations at St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance, was impressed with the young boy's initiative to help.

"It's rare that you see kids at Dylan's age who have a handle on what the problem is in their community, the people around them who are affected by it, and have the courage to do something about it," he said.

After their first two drives, Dylan and his mom decided to volunteer at St. Mary's Food Bank where they helped in a couple of food-packing events.

"I volunteer because it helps the community," Dylan said. "The hardest part is setting up and waiting. As cars come, I always think - does that one have food?"

Appreciations for Dylan

Erin Pfeifer, Dylan's mother, said that the best part was seeing her son grow amid the pandemic.

"It's been hard to interact with people, especially now, so this provides a safe way to do that. I just wanted to provide him a way to make an impact," she said.

Dylan's dad Nick Pfeifer agreed and said that it was wonderful watching his son grow.

Evelyn Pfeifer, the younger sister, also loves being around the drives while playing with the neighbor's children outside.

"Dylan could be doing lots of things with his time but chooses to be outside in the sunny Phoenix spring weather waiting for people to stop by, said Denise Sandy-Sanchez," Dylan's second-grade teacher.

"I hope you have room in your chest for that growing heart of yours," she told him after dropping some food at his most recent drive.

Janice McGrew could not be more proud of her grandson. She explained that Dylan comes from a giving family. McGrew was a volunteer at Habitat for Humanity for more than ten years.

"I would tell other kids who wanted to host food drives, to just do it!" he said.