There's a rising breed of Christian leaders who will serve as catalysts of the next great awakening, says fiery minister Mario Murillo.

"Remember I told you this," Murillo wrote on a Facebook post. "In the next few years, a new kind of Christian leader will appear. They do not fit any present mold. They will be the catalysts. They will usher in the next great awakening."

A few of these leaders, according to Murillo, will be in pulpits. More would be in politics, business, science, law, entertainment, music, and more. Instead of subjects, they will introduce eras. They will be persistent and passionate in their aligned causes, and nothing could take them off course.

"I believe A. W. Tozer was describing them when he said, 'They serve God and mankind from motives too high to be understood by the rank and file of religious retainers who today shuttle in and out of the sanctuary,'" continued Murillo.

Noting that these future leaders are suffering today, Murillo said that, in the Charismatic language, "their agony is what happens when worlds collide." It's like a eureka moment in the life of a believer where he settles his mind to do what he perceives as God's personal commission to him.

Murillo went on to describe these catalysts as "a walking paradox" because of the conflicting feelings they may have while still under the process of pruning. There would be times when they feel weak then strong, feel disoriented then focused, feel discombobulated then settled.

They would also ponder the cost with fear and trembling, but at the same time, a part of them is excited to embrace the holy mandate.

"They are reaching a tipping point in their misery. One of their worlds is about to be absorbed by the other," comments the California-based pastor.

Their destiny gets described as "big and dangerous" because they will be required to take great risks. Most won't understand their journey and oftentimes, they may have to walk alone. But compared to the potential of knowing God intimately, these sacrifices are worth it.

"They see themselves rebuking kings, tyrants, and warmongers," Murillo continued. "They see themselves commanding the wealth of the wicked be handed over to the just. They hear themselves speaking miracles over the hopeless and tormented. Golden ideas, purposes, tactics, and aspirations haunt them like angelic visitations."

Murillo also challenged his readers to examine themselves and to boldly become part of the next great awakening. In the comment section, he asked if anyone identifies with what he just described. Many were affirmative while others were honest about their present situations that could potentially hold them back.

One interesting comment linked Murillo's exhortation to a prophecy delivered by the late David Wilkerson. The said prophecy for the Body of Christ is also the great awakening which is the latest buzzword in evangelical circles today.

"It's not just about the unveiling every true believer on the planet, but also a new breed of church leadership...And would you believe the journey (over 20 year's) to have this body of true believer's ready like this today? "the commenter remarked.