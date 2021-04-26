Renowned pro-life activist Lila Rose is urging churches to join the fight against abortion, stating "the answer is you," according to a report.

The Christian Post (CP) reported that Rose believes that the church "has a role" in the fight against abortion by having a pro-life ministry. Rose added in her interview with CP that people of faith should be the answer to the "battle that's raging" against abortion.

"I think the church, even good Christian people, are afraid of ruffling feathers. They're afraid of offending," Rose said, "and many are not educated."

"They don't understand what's exactly happening. They sense that something's wrong in our culture, there are problems, but we're so desensitized. Today, we're so comfortable in many ways that sometimes we don't see the battle that's raging. So the church absolutely has a role," she stressed.

"But," she quickly added, "if our pastors aren't standing up and preaching the truth on Sunday mornings, and...if our church doesn't have a pro-life ministry, the change begins with us."

Rose elaborated the need to act on the matter vis a vis just complaining or getting "depressed" about it. She said one can engage in the actual battle by meeting with one's pastor, giving him support, and assuring one's pastor of being there for him so as to encourage him to speak about abortion during church gatherings.

She pointed out that the church and its members can "start that pro-life ministry" where each one can "volunteer" or tie-up with a pro-life organization and then use it as an opportunity to start educating others about the dangers of abortion.

Rose cited her new book, "Fighting For Life: Becoming A Force For Change In A Wounded World," that focuses on each individual as the "answer" to the so many problems in the world, most especially abortion. She highlighted the fact that while humans have "helped make the problems... God has given us talents and gifts to stand up, each one of us" to respond "to the needs of the world."

According to Rose, the "beautiful thing" of standing up and responding "to the crises in the world" and fighting "for the problems that matter most" is that "we ourselves are changed for the better" and become "more the people we are meant to be."

She also said that doing so in a world that accepts abortion may be difficult but "worth it" since this is "the human rights battle of our day." She said one person can inspire the next person to take a stand, one just needs to get going.

Rose, a Catholic convert, told CP that she shared in the book the importance of "spiritual guidance" she received over time and helped her "understand the teachings of the Church." She emphasized the importance of receiving "the Eucharist" as "incredibly strengthening" in her spiritual journey along with "being part of a faith community" and her own family, which she finds as a key institution for the propagation of the pro-life message.

Parents, Rose said, are to educate their children on the faith and on morality and not simply rely on sending them to a "Christian private school". She highlighted that the family is a "natural church" where kids first learn about love and about the faith.

CP noted that Rose actually began being a pro-life activist after reading National Right To Life's book, "A Handbook On Abortion," that broke her heart to see the graphic images in it.

The book served as an impetus for her in high school to begin Live Action, a pro-life group that provides presentations on the horror of abortion to her area in California and that also demonstrated in front of abortion clinics there. She has since then continued with her advocacy until she came up with her new book that offers advice to those who would like to join the pro-life movement.