Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is encouraging Americans to oppose the "racialization of everyone and everything" because it only steers a nation to a "dark and divisive path."

"We're all children of God and are, therefore, family in the truest sense, no matter our race or ethnicity. This is Aloha. This is what our country and the world need," she pointed out in her video post to Twitter on Sunday morning.

The former legislator went on to say that there is a "propaganda" to provoke citizens to perceive others differently based on their skin color. The mass media is actively promoting a myth of 'race' in order to achieve financial and political advantage.

"Aloha means respect and love for others. It's what enables us to see beyond our skin color and see the soul, the person within," reminded Gabbard while urging Americans to do their utmost to foster this Aloha in their souls.

Please, let us stop the RACIALIZATION of everyone and everything. We are all children of God, and therefore family in the truest sense, no matter our race or ethnicity. This is aloha - love & respect for others. This is what our country & the world need. pic.twitter.com/W8wqqMj1jf — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) April 25, 2021

"Please let us not allow ourselves to be led down this dark and divisive path of racialism and hate," she added.

The remarks made by the former congresswoman on Sunday fell on the heels of film billionaire Tyler Perry's influential Oscars address, in which he urged the audience to "refuse hate."

Perry explained that the internet and social networking bots as well as the 24-hour news broadcast are all trying to condition people to think a certain way. He wishes for all parents to teach their children to not only remember, but to simply reject hating anybody.

"I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are black or white or LGBTQ," he said. "I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian. I would hope we would refuse hate."

During an interview on Fox News in March, Gabbard denounced cancel culture, claiming that the movement's "final expression" could be equated to Islamic terrorism.

She clarified that in cancel culture, certain individuals think their ways are superior to those of others. The self-entitlement brings on the belief that they need to be seen by everyone no matter what and that they are justified to silence anyone they think is wrong.

Her suggestion then was that, instead of suppressing ideas and ideas and beliefs by means of governmental or societal force, in the marketplace of ideas, it would be better to quash ideas deemed as incorrect, or dangerous with superior ones.

However, in Cancel culture, it does the opposite, which is exactly the reason the former congresswoman won't endorse it. Aside from her spiritual conviction, she believes that this harmful ideology is also diametrically opposed to the central tenets of democracy. She urged individuals to stand up against the perpetration of hate and division using the race narrative.

"Life is short, death can come at any time," she said and added that she is "happiest" when she is trying to live her life in a way that pleases God. She invited others to do the same.