Tim Tebow was announced as the guest speaker of Liberty University's (LU) graduation this year.

The announcement was made through the university website last Friday.

"Liberty University President Jerry Prevo has announced that professional athlete, author, speaker, and philanthropist Tim Tebow will address graduates at Liberty University's main Commencement 2021 Ceremony on Saturday, May 15, at 7 p.m. EST." the statement began.

The virtual event will be held at the Center for Music and the Worship Arts Concert Hall, which will be streamed at the school's Commencement website.

This will be the second visit to the university for the athlete, who was first engaged by the campus in March 2013, speaking at the Convocation. Tebow's response was released by LU, glad of the invitation.

"I'm excited to return to Liberty's campus. Liberty is a special place, and they are doing great work in advancing His Kingdom. I'm honored to celebrate these new graduates, recognize their achievements, and encourage them to go out and impact this world," Tebow said.

In turn, Prevo was grateful of the athlete's reaction and honored the latter for his faith in God.

"We are grateful that Mr. Tebow has accepted our invitation to join us for Commencement and excited to hear him address our graduates. In all of his success, Mr. Tebow has never lost sight of God's plan for his life. He is bold in professing his faith and serves others as unto the Lord. He is a prime example of a Champion for Christ," Prevo stated.

The announcement continued by introducing Tebow, illustrating his success.

"Tebow's success on the athletic field and his unwavering commitment to his faith has made him a source of inspiration to people all over the world."

Further, LU said that the athlete chairs the Tim Tebow Foundation which he founded in January 2010. It is an outreach group that deals with children in the United States and Philippines. It ministers to people with special needs, homeless, victims of human trafficking, abandoned kids and children with medical needs.

His biography was also included in the statement.

Tebow was born in August 1987 to Baptist missionaries Bob and Pam in Makati, Philippines. He was homeschooled by his mother, teaching him the Christian faith that became a big part of his life. He received an athletic scholarship from the University of Florida in 2006, contributing to the Gators' success for clinching the BCS Championship title twice, in 2006 and 2008. He won the Heisman Trophy as a quarterback in 2007.

The athlete joined the NFL in 2010, playing for the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets, the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Mets. But in February this year, Tebow announced his retirement from baseball.

He is also a New York Times bestselling author, ESPN sports broadcaster and international speaker.

He was popular with "Tebowing," praying with one knee on the ground and with head on one hand. The gesture became a cultural phenomenon in 2011.

Tebow married Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the winner of the 2017 Miss Universe pageant, in January 2020.