A Border Patrol Union Chief was reported in saying that "nobody has done more to enrich organized crime than President Biden."

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, according to the Daily Caller, blamed President Joe Biden for placing women and children in harm's way at the Texas border and for enhancing organized crime.

Judd was interviewed by Fox News on the status of the border and revealed that Biden's absence there indicates he does not know how to address the situation where he "is clearly failing" at.

"When you look at the first 100 days of this administration as evidenced by the numbers, nobody has done worse on border security than President Biden. Nobody has put women and children under more danger than President Biden has," the Daily Caller quoted Judd in saying during the interview.

"Nobody has done more to enrich organized crime than President Biden," he stressed.

Judd, who has served in the border for 24 years, raised that the situation there "is something that we have never seen before." Customs and Border Protection data show for February to March 2021 that a surge of 172,331 southwest border encounters were recorded. While Fox News' America Newsroom recently reported that $11M worth of drugs were seized at the border.

The Daily Caller added that Judd hoped that Americans do realize that Biden's Administration is failing, especially in its border policies.

In the interview, Judd raised that the pandemic is an "easy" scapegoat for the president's absence in the border but that could easily be remedied for someone who actually "have answers" or "have solutions" to the problem. Judd stressed that Biden has none.

Judd also hit on Harris for refusing "to do her job." He said the border security is such an "important" matter to the American public yet Harris has not gone herself there stating plans are on the way in June yet is able to "travel across the world."

The Daily Caller explained that Harris avoided questions posed by a reporter on Sunday over the southern border and her potential visit there. The Daily Caller cited a report by Fox News that stated a virtual meeting will be held on May 7 by Harris and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the matter.

In addition, Judd also pointed out during his interview that former President Donald Trump was able to visit the border several times during the pandemic, but clarified that he was non-partisan. He said Trump was able to manage the border effectively than the current administration. He said Trump's wall is "the best way to end the humanitarian crisis on our southern border."

Judd was commended by Trump three years ago for supporting his immigration plan, which included the wall construction and cleaning up "legal and other procedures at the border" for safety and security reasons.

Speaking of safety and security procedures in the border, the National Border Patrol Council released a statement on Wednesday on the Bipartisan Border Solutions Act sponsored by Texas Senator John Cornyn, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Texas Representative Henry Cuellar, and Texas Representative Tony Gonzales.

NBPC said the bill would be most helpful in targeting "resources to those of us directly responding to the increase of migrants, so that we can do better our jobs and keep American border communities safe." NBPC thanked the legislators who have "firsthand knowledge of the current immigration crisis."