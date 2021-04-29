The WWE superstar known as "The Undertaker" offers a compelling testimony of God's redemption.

Professional wrestler Mark Calaway (The Undertaker) has been out of the ring since retiring from the 1990s just for lack of desire, not for money. Throughout his career, his lifestyle has followed him; as he said in an interview, he is one of the most well-known WWE Superstars ever to have competed in the ring.

"I wasn't living my life for God," he said.

Finally, he found out why God had placed him on this earth.

At the C3 Christian Conference in 2019, The Undertaker spoke powerfully of his path back to the Lord, which was made possible through his wife, the Western Journal reported.

During the sit-down with Pastor Ed Young, Calaway revealed how he was raised in a Catholic household but claims he doesn't consider himself to be a religious person.

"I've always believed in God. I just didn't lead my life that way. ... I lived a pretty excessive lifestyle, and I didn't have a, you know, I believed in God but I wasn't living my life for God," he said.

He began dating fellow wrestler Michelle McCool, and she began badgering him "to attend a service at Lake Hills Church in Austin, Texas," said the Journal's correspondent.

About entering a church, Calaway expressed his concerns by saying, "I'm going to go in there and the rafters are going to start shaking."

He added that he believes in the existence of God, and that he's fine with it. It's just that he doesn't want to, because he thinks "it's not going to work."

Another apprehension he had was that the preacher would pass judgment on him based on his character or lifestyle. This, too, was debunked based on his own firsthand account.

"I was thinking, 'OK, all right, the pastor's going to see me and he's going to throw fire and brimstone right at me' -- 'Sinner! Sinner!' -- and it wasn't nothing like that," Calaway said.

"I found myself from being kind of tense and pensive to kind of leaning in and like, 'Wow, this is, you know, this is, this is pretty cool. This is, yeah.' And that started my journey back to leading my life the way I should," he added.

Calaway said that despite growing up in a Catholic family, he would not have been able to quote any Scripture on that first day.

He goes on to state that it was the beginning of his experience of discovering that there was "a whole other part of life" that he was "missing out on." Despite this, he acknowledged that he is far from flawless and that he is indeed a work in progress.

"I'm getting there, but I spend, you know, I spend a lot more time these days reading my Bible," he said.

Back in the wrestling arena, he used to be the formidable walking dead man. But now that he is outside of it, he's never been livelier and more alive in the Word or more engaged in the Spirit.