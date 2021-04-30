A Florida nurse who stepped up to help New York in its fight against COVID-19 blew the whistle on how the city mishandled its virus-stricken patients, causing "unnecessary deaths."

Nurse and author Erin Marie Olszewski, who rose to fame last year after documenting medical fraud amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in New York, has once again spoken out about the mishandling of patients in the state.

Originally from Florida, Olszewski flew to New York to aid the state's hospitals that were struggling in dealing with the onslaught of COVID-confirmed people. However, what she discovered upon her arrival was truly unexpected.

Olszewski, a whistleblower on the "fraud, negligence, and greed" of New York local government that "led to unnecessary deaths" during the U.S. war against COVID-19, recently spoke out at a recent Health & Freedom Conference in Rhema Bible College that was attended by 4,000 people, WND reported. It was there where she recounted how she flew from Tampa, Florida to Elmhurst, New York to assist hospital staff in dealing with COVID-confirmed people.

Olszewski admitted that she was "shocked" during her "very first day" at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York, as she found that "patients were alone in the rooms on ventilators, no family allowed in." The "Undercover Epicenter Nurse" author revealed, "People were just dying from gross negligence, medical malpractice, [and] mismanagement."

The Florida nurse, who describes herself as a mother to three boys and an army combat veteran who served for a year in the early 2000's, said that patients who were tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times were still being labeled as "COVID confirmed" in their medical charts so the hospital can receive a higher amount of compensation from the government.

These "perverse incentives" from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provided up to $13,000 for each COVID-confirmed patient and up to $39,000 for those who were placed in a ventilator.

Devastated over New York's horrendous treatment of allegedly COVID-confirmed people, Olszewski consulted a lawyer and purchased a "pair of spyglasses" to help her document what she witnessed in the Elmhurst Hospital. She told LifeSite News, "I recorded them murdering patients. I recorded just the complete and absolute disregard for human life."

According to Olszewski, the New York hospital treatment of COVID-19 patients differed vastly than Florida hospitals. She recounted how in Florida, zinc and hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that former President Donald Trump promoted as an aid against COVID-19, was used on patients. In New York, "the only thing they could do was to put people on ventilators."

Olszewski also criticized the state's handling of the pandemic, specifically the lockdowns that are "taking away peoples' freedoms based on New York numbers...which now we know we're lies." She pointed out that these lockdowns had a tremendous impact on people's mental health, including "emotional issues, depression, suicide," and more.

"It's un-American to take away freedoms based on a false narrative," Olszewski argued. Her book, "Undercover Epicenter Nurse: How Fraud, Negligence, and Greed Led to Unnecessary Deaths at Elmhurst Hospital" tells more of her harrowing experiences as a COVID nurse. It is now available in book retailers.