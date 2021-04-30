Former "Charmed" mainstay Rose McGowan hit the Leftist Democrat Party in an interview with Fox News for being "how hardcore of a cult it is."

McGowan condemned Democrats as a "deep cult" out to help only a few while being "against changing the world for the better," the Western Journal reported. The Journal stressed that the Hollywood actress repeatedly referred to the Democrats as the country's largest cult.

"Democrats are against changing the world for the better and they're for keeping a system in place that is for so few people and benefits so few that they masquerade as the helpers--'We would do this, the world would be perfect if only those Republicans would get out of the way.' Well, OK, you've got control, so now what? What are you going to do to make the world better?" McGowan said in her Fox News interview with Tammy Bruce.

McGowan explained that having previous experience inside a cult made it easy for her to see "the signs" of it prevalent in Democrats and led her to denounce being a member of the party.

The actress narrated that she grew up in the "Children of God" cult where she gained a "superpower" to see the power and propaganda mechanism behind leftists especially in the United States. The cult made her realize how harming the left are to people who might not be even aware they are a part of it. She said that she has been liberated from the "cult of leftism" and is in healing right now.

"My persecution and awakening from being a Democrat was so much about what I do and what I say now. So much about realizing how hardcore of a cult it is. What it does to women and the people it says it is going to help? Then why haven't they achieved anything?" She revealed.

McGowan also announced that she is now a "reasonable centralist" and actually respects the Republicans more than Democrats due to the former having firm and consistent convictions.

"I leave the Republicans alone more because I do respect people more that are like, 'This is what we are. This is what we are about. This is what we are against.'," she revealed. "Whereas I find the Democrats are really pretty much almost against all the same things."

McGowan explained on Twitter that one sign of being in a cult is "serving a master that is not serving you." She shared a link to her interview and invited people to watch it before judging her. she also posted two videos on Twitter after the interview explaining why she appeared in Fox News.

She said in the first video that she became a Democrat because her mom was one when she arrived in America. She reiterated her message in the interview that being in a cult also meant leaning deep into anything while refusing to listen to anything else, which is how Democrats are.

In the second video she posted, McGowan pointed out that she is aware that both parties are chaotic and full of propaganda. She said she just wanted to help people to break free from the leftist cult.

However, in Facebook she retracted what she said in her Fox News interview stating that "both are cults" pertaining to both Democrats and Republicans and "that's the real headline." She then stressed that she just wanted to share the message that she is "pro freedom."