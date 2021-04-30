President Joe Biden claimed he inherited a nation that's allegedly "in crisis" during his 100 days speech in Congress on Wednesday.

The Western Journal criticized Biden's 100 days speech as "misleading at best, if not outright false." In his speech, Biden said he inherited a "nation in crisis."

"I stand here tonight, one day shy of the 100th day of my administration. One hundred days since I took the oath of office--lifted my hand off our family Bible--and inherited a nation...in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression," Biden said in his speech.

According to the Journal, Biden's statements "suggest he inherited the presidency during the worst of the pandemic" when in fact the cases were already declining when he came in. The Journal cited statistics reported by New York Times showing a big drop in daily infections from 300,699 in January 8 to 186,916 in January 20, as well as the nation already "on the road to recovering" under former President Donald Trump.

The Western Journal also cited a report by the Washington Post that also criticized Biden's speech for suggesting Trump had no plan in place to address the pandemic when he stepped in office.

In addition, the National Review pointed out the American economy actually achieved its highest performance had not for COVID-19. The National Review boldly headlined that Biden did not inherit the country in such a worst economic crisis "since the Great Depression".

The National Review stressed that one doesn't have to go back to the Great Depression to figure out that the unemployment rate was in fact higher during former President Barack Obama's Administration where Biden was the Vice President, which recorded a 6.3% for the first five years. This was at the same rate Biden came into office from a 13.3% in Spring 2020 with GDP at a 4% growth rate.

In fact, a Gallop survey revealed that Americans were happy under Trump since they have very satisfactory lives during the previous administration.

Even the White House Archives showed that Trump's top accomplishment was the unprecedented economic boom prior to the pandemic that garnered 7 million new jobs involving an increase in middle class family income to nearly $6000, translated as the lowest unemployment rate in a half-century for the United States.

This meant opening opportunities to the working class American and to minorities of various racial backgrounds.

In a copy of the prepared speech posted at the White House Website, Biden also said his administration experienced "the worst attack" on "democracy since the Civil War." He was ironically pertaining to the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6--a time he was not even inaugurated into the presidency.

The Western Journal said that Biden failed in doing so and only echoed what North Carolina Mayor Rett Newton said in YouTube for comparing the U.S. Capitol attack to the September 11, 2001 attack on the Twin Towers. Newton in the video likened Trump and supporters to "domestic terrorists."