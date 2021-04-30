In a pragmatic manner, Dr. Michael Brown outlines what might happen when one attempt is made to be diplomatic.



Dr. Brown emphasized in his WND article that assembling a "mob" for intimidation accomplishes little to nothing in the advancement of a cause. He said further that it's ugly, tyrannical, violent and oppressive. It also operates by the power of fear, which often leads to chaos and anarchy.

"That's why the mob must be resisted," he said while noting "Antifa" and "radical BLM" as mobs with "lofty goals."

"In reality, though, it is anything but noble, bearing the stench of hell," said Brown.

The mob version of "community"

According to a November report, Portland rioters destroyed a local church serving the impoverished and mentally ill. They also targeted a female and LGBTQ-friendly apparel boutique.

Seeing the vandalizing of the church and the business establishment, people commented on the hypocrisy of the demonstrators' statements of "unity."

One sarcastic tweet said, "Is this before or after they were chanting 'this is what community looks like!'"

"With regard to the former, this reveals the mob's heart for the hurting and the poor," commented Brown. "With regard to the latter, once more the left devours its own."

In Portland, the police department removed a fencing it had erected around the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in June 2020, acknowledging that it was seen as a sign of discord. This transition has been debated for months, as city officials gathered in an effort to restore normalcy to the city.

However, as soon as the fencing was removed, the rioters attacked again. Fox News noted that "just one day after the fencing was removed, rioters marched down the streets of Portland, setting fires and smashing windows."

"This is the mindlessness (and madness) of the mob," deduces Brown. "Take one conciliatory step in the mob's direction, and you will quickly get burned."

The latest case of mob madness involves a church in the state of Washington canceling a speaking function after Antifa demonstrators "threatened to burn down all of its buildings and torch the neighbors' properties too."

Roger Archer, pastor of Motion Church in Puyallup, Washington said that his congregation has long participated extensively in the city, but when he revealed that they will be welcoming Charlie Kirk next month, threats began to flood in.

Since they have several campuses and the city police are overburdened, he decided it was best to cancel the event altogether.

"The soft targets of churches, the elderly, women, children, and law-abiding citizens are vulnerable to anarchists who live free of the fear of reprisal. [T]he cops don't have the manpower to protect the several properties used by the church," explained the pastor in a video post.

Brown added that "although news outlets are still seeking confirmation as to the origin of these threats, others made their sentiments perfectly clear, with tweets like this one from a feminist named Shannon: '@charliekirk11 and his #racism will be speaking at the #motionchurch in #southhill #puyallup on 5/2. #BlackLivesMatter @ProjectLincoln @MeidasTouch #LGBTQ HELP US SHUT THIS n@zi down please!'"

On the move by Pastor Archer, Brown elaborated stating that not only pastors, but also their neighbors should be considered when relocating or expanding their facilities. This eliminates the concern that rioters could erupt or endanger others who live in the surrounding area, as well as the threat of attack on others who attend their events.

"Either way, what pastors cannot do is to back down from their core convictions, even while deciding what is the best way to get the message out, "remarked Brown. "And under no circumstances can they yield an inch to the mob, lest that inch quickly becomes a mile."

From rioters to revivalists!

His article ended with a call to pray for the Motion Church to maintain her stature as she advances righteousness in the community.

"Pray for the spirit of the mob to be revealed more and more, exposing its true, godless, destructive colors," he said.

On the other hand, the scholar said that through prayers, there's hope for the conversion of most rioters and extremists.

"Some of them could become powerful evangelists in the days ahead, taking to the streets with a message of life and liberation as they now give themselves to destruction and bondage," he declared.