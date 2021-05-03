The CCP is demonstrating even more power over educational institutions in China, forcing them to teach communist ideology to young minds.

In another attempt to gain full control over China, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is demonstrating a tighter grip on schools and universities across the country, ordering educational institutions to teach communist propaganda and ideology to its students. These educational institutions are now forced to enable their in-house CCP committee to "[exercise] comprehensive leadership" over school teachings, scientific research, and administration as per new measures released on April 22.

According to Radio Free Asia, the new measures order CCP party branches to be set up within schools and guide its teachers, researchers, undergraduate students, and others within the institution. Members of the party branches must be chosen based on whether they have a "strong party spirit."

The new measure, called the "Regulations on the Work of CCP Grassroots Organizations in Colleges and Universities," also orders the party committee to "carry out propaganda work and implement the central party line" from Beijing.

More importantly, the CCP party branches within schools and universities are responsible for "resolutely preventing and resisting all kinds of illegal missionary and infiltration activities," referring to the rise of religious organizations and political dissent.

The guidelines require that the members of the CCP party committees in Chinese schools must be equal to at least 1% of the number of faculty and students of the school. It also requires one political ideology teacher per 350 students.

Chen Kuide, who is the executive chairman of the Princeton China Institute in the U.S., commented that the CCP under Xi Jinping is looking to place a "huge amount of further effort" into expanding ideological education in Chinese schools. He told RFA, "Internationally, they are preparing for the next phase of competition [on the world stage]."

Kuide is not wrong, as Xi himself is already making the rounds in Chinese schools. Chinese state-run media outlet CGTN reported that the Chinese president visited the Tsinghua University, a major research university in Beijing for an inspection tour.

The CCP leader believes that the country "needs higher education, scientific knowledge and excellent talent more than ever" in their commitment to become an "innovation powerhouse." To do this, they must first undergo "national rejuvenation," which is why they are keen on "[supporting] the development of high-quality research universities and [cultivating] more first-rate talent in science and technology."

The CCP believes that these schools and universities have a vital role in their goals of becoming an even stronger global superpower. At the same time, the CCP appears to be demonstrating the power they have over students with their determination to teach communist propaganda to young minds, to ensure they stay in line and comply with the communist rule.

Xi's move to further demonstrate the CCP's control over universities and educational institutions in China comes ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP, a big event for supporters of the communist rule which is set to launch major programs and changes under Xi's leadership.