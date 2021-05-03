Trans woman, former Olympic gold medalist turned reality TV star and now California governor candidate Caitlyn Jenner openly opposed the Biden administration's transgender sports policy when asked by a reporter last Saturday.

When asked his opinion on the states that have passed legislation to prohibit transgender biological boys from participating in girls' sports, Jenner commented that he stands by the laws, saying it's important to protect girls and maintain a level of "fairness" in such sports.

"That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school," the 71 year old Jenner, who is also a transgender rights activist, said as per CBS News. "It just isn't fair. And we have to protect girls' sports in our schools."

When the TMZ reporter attempted to ask if someone transitions and identifies as a woman, just like what Jenner did when he transitioned from Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner in 2015, would it "delegitimize their identity?" Jenner refused to answer the question. Jenner then took to Twitter on Saturday to write that while he did not expect to be approached and asked about the topic in a parking lot after a coffee run, he wrote, "I'm clear about where I stand. It's an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls' sports in our schools."

According to Breitbart, Jenner, who has filed paperwork to run for governor in California as a Republican, also made a press release in which he wrote, "I think everybody deserves an opportunity to compete in sports, no matter who you are, no matter what your identity."

Jenner, who won gold in the men's decathlon at the Montreal Olympics in 1976 as Bruce, admitted that he was well aware of "how important sports are'' and "how much hard work athletes put into achieving their dreams." However, he had one point to argue when it comes to transgender sports policy that forbids biological boys to compete in girls' sports.

"Competing in sports is NOT about equality," Jenner argued. "Competing in sports is about fundamental fairness."

Jenner, who aspires to become governor of California, however, said, "I will always be a steadfast supporter of trans rights, but I will also be honest with the American people. I will not lie about my beliefs to appease those in Hollywood."

Jenner's stance on the transgender policy that protects girls from competing against biological boys in sports teams is important as he is a transgendered individual himself. More than five states have impemented a variation of transgender sports policy, which prevents biological boys from competing in girls' sports.

Just last month, Florida passed the Fairness in Women's Sports Act or HB 1475, a transgender sports policy that requires schools to consider a student's sex at birth rather his gender identity when admitting athletes into a girls' or women's sports team. The measure passed with a 77-70 vote.