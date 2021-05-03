Reacting to an article in Vogue that suggested child-bearing could be bad for the environment, in a Facebook post Saturday, Ken Ham pointed out that rejecting God's Word and basing one's thought on man's word is the height of folly, because in the end, "anything goes." He quoted 2 Corinthians 4:4 which states that "the god of this world has blinded the minds of the unbelievers."

Ham responded to the Vogue article by asking, "And why should this author even care if, from her perspective, when she dies that will be the end of her and she won't know she even existed? So, it's all ultimately without any purpose or meaning anyway."

Commenting on the author of the Vogue article who suggested that having children is 'pure environmental vandalism,' Ham said that "if everyone stopped having children, does she not realize there would eventually be no people? How can she be so illogical?"

"But here is the true message this author and everyone needs," countered the apologist. "As long as the earth endures, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night shall never cease (Genesis 8:22). "

"And this author can't stop people, including herself, dying: 'And just as it is appointed for man to die once, and after that comes judgment (Hebrews 9:27),' he added.

What's in the Vogue article

Nell Frizzell, the author, asked, "Is having a child an act of environmental vandalism or an investment in the future?" She asks how it is "possible to live an ecologically responsible life while adding" another person to an 'overstretched' planet.

She also attacked economically developed countries for the "disproportionately" high impact they have on the world. The author says she has pondered whether having a baby is "ecologically sound" or not, before claiming the answer is complex.

The author even describes her decision to having a child, attributing it to "perhaps" selfishness. She, however, claims that children can be raised with an "awareness of ecological inequality" and live within "environmental means." She also says they can "overturn" a political system that rewards a tiny rich minority at all else's expense.

"People will always have babies. Here, there and everywhere," she writes. "It is a question of how we raise those babies, of learning to live within our environmental means," she adds.

The writer is a journalist and author based in the UK.

Reactions and Responses

On Breitbart's collected list of netizen reactions to the post, they acknowledged their shocked reactions ranging from critiques of Vogue to the suggestion proposed in the article and the author herself.

This isn't the first time, according to Fox News, that a Vogue article has questioned whether having children will be environmentally harmful.

Vogue's Emma Harding wrote an article in March called "Fear Over the Climate Crisis Has Made Me Reconsider Having Children," which raised much of the same concerns regarding a newborn's carbon footprint.

Frizzell also took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to the reactions to her piece, writing that she wishes people would read her Vogue article before condemning her.

"Congratulations!" Frizzell replied to a social network user who posted a photo of his newborn baby in response to Frizzell's tweet.