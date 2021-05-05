In order for communism to triumph, the "Sinicization" policy of the Chinese Communist Party would have to pull down the Body of Christ in China. However, they have not succeeded despite their multiple attempts.

Persecution hurt more than three million Christians in China last year, reports ChinaAid. When the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its General Secretary, Xi Jinping, became more concerned about the growing Christian community, the Chinese government increasingly persecuted the Christians living in the country.

The Chinese government is actively suppressing the religious freedom of Christian children, educators, and even medical professionals, according to the human rights group ChinaAid's latest annual study.

On "Washington Watch," Bob Fu, president and founder of ChinaAid and FRC Senior Fellow for International Religious Freedom, claimed that millions of Chinese Christian children were required to sign a form prepared by the Communist Party's propaganda department in which they formally renounced their religion.

The Chinese government began to carry out the third year of its "Five-Year Plan for the Sinicization of Christianity," an attempt to reshape the Christian faith into a communist mold, in addition to forcing educators and students to leave their faith. Any doctrine or procedure that does not support the Party's power must be brought into compliance.

In the context of the Christian faith, Bob Fu explains that "Sinicization" means that "all the churches have to install the face recognition cameras around the corner on the pulpit and outside the church to monitor everyone's activities."

"And that means every pastor has to pass a political test to show their absolute loyalty to President Xi Jinping and his ideology first before their loyalty, dedication to the Bible and the Lord," he said.

The communist party has also made attempts to dilute and undermine the Christian faith have involved banning Christian words, like the word "Christ" from books in government-registered Three-Self Patriotic Movement churches.

Popular biblical verses are shamelessly distorted in textbooks at government colleges.

One example is the account in John 8 which was rewritten with a strange ending in one textbook published by the government-run University of Electronic Science and Technology Press.

In the Bible, an adulterous woman was taken before Jesus and her accusers inquire whether she should be stoned to death for her sins.

"Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone at her," Jesus says, dispersing the enraged crowd (ESV). The CCP changed this to create a very different narrative -one that puts the law above God.

Communist China Wages War Against Christianity But It Won't Win

"China is at war with faith, but it is a war they will not win, "said Sam Brownback, former Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

The Chinese church, according to Bob Fu, is undergoing revival despite increased government coercion and abuse.

"We have seen, believers, even after they go to prison, they would sing 'hallelujah,'" he said.

Chinese Christians, he claims, also see their jail terms as ways to evangelize away from the distractions of daily life.

"So, prison becomes church. That's how the revival happens. I think that's how it went from 1 million Christians now to 100 million Christians in China."

Bob Fu urges Christians in America to pray with Chinese believers while they face their struggles with grace and confidence.

"They certainly need our support and our solidarity. We should pray and remember them in bondage as if we are fellow prisoners," he said.