In celebration of his mother's birthday and the upcoming Mother's day, Chuck Norris wrote an article that illustrates her amazing personality as a woman of faith.

Norris began the WND article by expressing his excitement for celebrating the birth of centenarian Wilma Norris Knight.

"I can't believe it, and neither can my mom. She turns 100 years young this week on May 4. Wow! I looked at her a few days ago and said, 'You're a centenarian!' She replied in jest, 'I'm not a centipede!'" he said.

He continued with his mother's life story.

Knight was born in Wilson, Oklahoma. Norris said that she was raised in abject poverty and sent to a foster home at eight years old. She also had a rare disease that kept her in the hospital for two years. After her battle with the sickness, she then experienced the Great Depression, forcing her whole family to work in cotton fields for survival.

The actor declared that his mother was "an example of perseverance and faith," illustrating the tragedies that she encountered. These include being the last surviving member of her biological family, numerous cancer diagnoses and deaths of her son, two husbands, stepson and two grandchildren.

He also said that Knight prayed for him all through his life, noting his survival from fatal complications when he was born, as well as during his dark days in Hollywood wherein she prayed for his "success and salvation."

Norris also revealed that her mother prayed for him "to find a woman to change [his] life" and he said that her prayer "worked," having his wife, Gena, who helps him running their family business. He also calls her "the love of my life" and "best friend."

"With my mom's birthday at one end of this week and Mother's Day at the other, I am overwhelmed with gratitude to God for these two incredible women's influence in my life. I wouldn't be the man I am without them," he further stated.

He proceeded with a Spanish proverb that says, "An ounce of mother is worth a pound of clergy," pointing out the massive impact of a mother to the life of her child.

"Mom, I don't know what's more difficult to believe: that you are 100 years old or that you have a son who is 81 years old! Regardless, I'm so grateful you are my mom, and so is brother Aaron. We always have been. We've been through thick and thin in this life, and we are still going strong - a little rust but still runnin'!" Norris also said.

He then shared a link, showing a video clip of his mother's interview on the Mike Huckabee show.

The actor also included an excerpt from her autobiography, "Acts Of Kindness: My Story," wherein Knight addressed the issue of getting old.

"Comedian George Burns, who lived to be 100 years old, put it well: 'You can't help getting older, but you don't have to get old.'"

"I believe that. And so did my deceased husband George."

"We stay young in body by eating well and staying fit, but young in mind by not settling for status quo and always pressing onward and upward."

"Despite our numerical age, the young in heart are those who are always challenging themselves, starting over, facing fears, taking risks and never giving up. ..."

"Abraham Lincoln once said, 'In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years,'" Knight stated in her book.

He concluded with his greetings for both his mother and his wife, grateful to God for their lives.

"I love you, Mom! Happy 100th birthday! And Happy Mother's Day, Mom and Gena! I thank God for you both every day! And I thank you for helping God to make me all I can and should be," Norris stated.