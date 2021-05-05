The latest Baylor University of Health Science Center study found that teaching mental health best practices with Bible study has great benefit. This research proved to reduce symptoms of PTSD and increase the sense of purpose.

Christianity Today quoted Robert L. Briggs, American Bible Society (ABS) president and CEO: "As America experiences a mental health crisis, this study shows the potential benefits of faith-sensitive care for traumatized people. The Bible has been shown to be a vital source for emotional, spiritual, physical, and mental healing."

The thesis examined the efficacy of the ABS program "Healing the Wounds of Trauma," which was taught within North Prince George, Virginia's Riverside Regional Jail.

A total of 210 imprisoned men and women volunteered to participate in the five-session study which involves qualified facilitators reading Scripture with attendees while guiding them in the method of acknowledging their suffering, disclosing it, and taking their distress to the cross of Christ for redemption. This helped them release the issues that are holding them back from empathy for others and compassion.

The participants were also asked to answer questions about themselves and their mental well-being prior to, directly after, one month after, and three months after completing the program.

Another 139 imprisoned individuals reportedly offered to participate in the study without participating in the curriculum.

When researchers compared the two groups, they discovered that the program produced clinically relevant effects.

"Having a control group that is comparable to the experimental group allows us to determine if the intervention is having an independent or unique effect," said Byron R. Johnson, one of the three researchers at Baylor University's Institute for Studies of Religion who worked on the study.

Around 50% of the participants were white and aged between 18 and 65. An inmate has, on average, on average, been in prison five to six years before they are paroled.

The study found that participants in the curriculum experienced less depression, distress, and frustration, as well as less "complicated grief," which involves rejection of stressful experiences, depressive impact, and avoidance of behaviors correlated with trauma. They were much less depressed and reported fewer suicidal feelings.

Around the same time, as opposed to the control sample, participants in the study showed higher levels of forgiveness and sympathy, as well as higher levels of resiliency.

Johnson and his colleagues at Baylor, Sung Joon Jang and Matt Bradshaw, wanted to see certain discrepancies. But they had no idea how straightforward it would be, particularly after the program was over.

"We saw a reduction in PTSD symptoms, an increase in emotional well-being, and an improvement in attitudes toward God and the Bible," he said.

According to Johnson, the effect might not be as visible in the general public as it is among imprisoned persons. People in prison have traditionally endured more violence in their life, and demographic variations and diverse backgrounds allow supposition from the study questionable. However, Johnson stated that the program was not intended exclusively for prisoners and that he expects trauma-informed Bible reading to have comparable effects on all.

Trauma, isolation, loneliness, and disaster are also addressed in the Bible states Heath Lambert, author of numerous books on biblical counseling and an associate professor at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, in Louisville, Kentucky.

The ABS wants to assist communities with preparing Bible-based content to assist people in working with trauma.

Nicole Martin, executive director of trauma healing at ABS believes that the invitation to see the 'Wounded Healer' through the Bible has the potential to transform lives.

"It changes how you think about suffering," Martin explained.

According to him, the need to resolve trauma did not begin with COVID-19 and would continue long after the pandemic.

"All of us have wounds. All of us have pain," added Martin.