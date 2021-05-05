For some, abiding by COVID restrictions has become more of a political statement rather than just a safety measure to protect against the virus.

With the United States rapidly inoculating its citizens with the COVID-19 vaccine and the economy firmly bouncing back amidst reopenings, some citizens are still clinging on to COVID restrictions as part of their political identity. A

new report reveals just how the further one goes to the liberal left, the more likely they are to cling to COVID restrictions as a way to oppose former President Donald Trump, who has not been in office for three months now.

A new report by Emma Green of The Atlantic has found that contrary to most Americans who are eager to get back out into the world and gather with loved ones, there is a subset of people, specifically "liberals who aren't quite ready to let go of pandemic restrictions." These are the people who believe that adhering to COVID restrictions are an expression of their political identity, regardless if they are limiting themselves more than health authorities' guidelines require or overestimating the risks that the virus poses.

Surveys have shown how Democrats are seemingly more worried about the pandemic than Republicans and a third of those who categorize themselves as "very liberal" are "very concerned" about getting COVID and up to 43% of them believe that getting COVID would have a "very bad" effect on their lives. In contrast, 25% of liberals and moderates who believe the same.

These findings were the results of a recent study conducted by political scientist Marc Hetherington from the University of North Carolina.

But the reason why these liberals were and still are taking extra precaution against COVID is because of their opposition to former President Trump, Green noted. Monica Gandhi, a UC San Francisco professor of medicine, explained that this reaction of "extreme vigilance" against COVID may have stemmed from their deep frustration with how the former president allegedly handled the pandemic. It may also have stemmed from the fact that the worst COVID hit states in the U.S. were the most liberal.

Liberals' refusal to detach from their self-imposed COVID restrictions may also be in part of the leaders they follow and revere. President Joe Biden has recently been seen wearing a mask outdoors despite being fully vaccinated and as per CDC, not needing to.

California Governor Gavin Newsom remains hesitant to open schools in the fall despite studies showing a lowered risk of COVID transmission. Even Anthony Fauci is refusing to travel or eat at restaurants despite being fully vaccinated against COVID.

The Western Journal warns of the negative effects of over vigilance when it comes to COVID, especially among the youth. The pandemic has hit children hard over the last year, with many suffering mentally, emotionally, and physically from online schooling and being away from their friends and school communities.

There needs to be a firm, evidence- and science-based approach to keeping safe from COVID and a better, healthier way to express one's political identity without putting others at risk or violating their basic human rights.

The Journal noted how, based on the evidence Green presented, "some liberals do not want to let the United States go back to normal."

"While some may battle "the trauma of the past year," as Green called it, it's evident that many progressives only want their narrative to be advanced -- regardless of the cost," the Journal concluded.