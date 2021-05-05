A new report explores the possibility of COVID vaccine cell lines originating from planned abortions and not accidental miscarriages.

When researchers began developing COVID vaccines to fight the global pandemic, some looked to the use of fetal cell lines in its development, confirmation, and production. The question as to how these COVID vaccine cell lines were obtained became an issue, especially amongst pro-lifers because of the possibility that these cell lines were taken from aborted babies.

A new report explores how the current COVID vaccine cell lines may have come from "carefully planned abortions" and not miscarriages.

Fetal cell lines are important in the vaccine, development, confirmation, and production. Nebraska Medicine reports that fetal cell lines, the same ones that are used in vaccine development, are not the same as fetal tissue. Instead, fetal cell lines are cells that "grow in a laboratory" and "descend from cells taken from elective abortions in the 1970s and 1980s."

These cells from decades ago have since been multiplied over the years to provide fetal cell lines for today's development of COVID and other vaccines. Moreover, the cell lines of today are "thousands of generations removed from the original fetal tissue" and do not contain such tissue from the unborn baby.

However, Public Discourse argues that the unique HEK-293 cell line may have been used in the development of at least three COVID vaccines that have been approved for emergency use against the disease. M.I.T.-trained scientist Fr. Nicanor Austriaco speculated that the COVID vaccine cell line may have originated from tissue from a miscarried child. But a new report points out that this is virtually impossible.

According to The Stream, it is impossible to extract a HEK-293 cell line from dead tissue from a miscarried or aborted child because there are "post-mortem changes at the cellular level" that would render the tissue unusable.

Fetal demise has immediate effects, including the immediate halting of vital functions such as the brain, heart, and lungs. When fetal demise happens, oxygenated blood stops circulating, enabling the increase of carbon dioxide and the increase of pH levels in the cells, making it very acidic and causing cells to rupture.

An unborn baby's liver, kidneys and pancreas have higher concentrations of enzymes that break down the organs once it dies, but smooth muscle tissue and lung tissue have lower levels of enzymes, which is why scientists go for these types of organ tissue to extract cell lines.

The argument is that COVID vaccine cell lines cannot come from miscarriages because these accidents have no control over time. Instead, carefully planned abortions are a more viable way of extracting cell lines for vaccine research because scientists can control the time factor.

Aside from time, temperature is also a factor. The report said that "fetal tissue must be harvested and cooled within minutes of the abortion" and that "abortions are carefully coordinated with tissue harvesting" to "preserve the integrity of the tissue."

The report argues that COVID vaccine cell lines must have come from a living cell line from carefully planned abortions and not spontaneous miscarriage or childbirth as it is "not possible" to extract a living cell line from dead tissue.