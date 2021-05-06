One of America's most successful businesswomen shared about her journey in the Lord since knowing Christ as a young model in Paris.

Speaking to Fox News, Kathy Ireland revealed that she found Jesus during a challenging moment in her career.

"I was living in Paris and it was really a hard time. I know it might sound glamorous, but I was alone modeling. It wasn't my plan, but I recognized it as an opportunity. I could save money for college or start a business. I just barely finished high school and I had no technology or distractions," she said.

Then in 1981, she discovered a Bible in her suitcase placed by her mother. She started to learn reading it, beginning from the Book of Matthew and realized that she was "holding the truth in [her] hands."

That night, she decided to follow the Lord.

"There wasn't anybody in the room saying, 'Be this denomination or that denomination.' I want to follow Jesus Christ.' And he was nothing like I thought," she said.

Noting that her industry had "a lot of really sketchy guys," Ireland was "drawn" to the power of Jesus.

"How loving and honoring he was of women. It gave me such comfort. And so, he became my lord and savior. The experience forever changed my life," she declared.

While she was pursuing her modeling career, Ireland also launched her own business but it was "failing" for a long time which kept her in her job.

The entrepreneur revealed that she used to be selective in applying the Word of God in her life. She was already 44 years old when she "finally read the whole Bible" and she continues to learn from it.

Being a busy person today, having a family to care and a business to manage, she felt that God is telling her to put Him first every day.

"Those 10 minutes of prayer and reading turned into an hour and more. It's not a duty. It's a joy. It's my daily bread and water," she continued.

"And on days that I don't do that, it's not a good idea. Because if I open my mouth to say something, I'll be apologizing before 8 a.m," she further stated.

She used to be a model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for 13 years.

She founded kathy ireland® Worldwide brand in 1993 and in 2015, Forbes hailed her as one of the most successful women in the country, building $420 million fortune.

Ireland said that she applies the gospel in her company, making it the basis of all her decisions. However, she pointed out that she does not force the Christian faith to her employees.

"But I'm not ashamed of them. I can't do anything that's going to contradict it. I cannot compromise my faith. I'm just so thankful for God's grace because I have made so many messes in my life. And he gives us a perspective - an eternal perspective," she explained.

The entrepreneur is also socially responsible. Through her company, she supports non-profit organizations such as YWCA Greater Los Angeles, Providence Educational Foundation, Dream Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and 911 for Kids/AEF.

Moreover, she serves as Ambassador for American Cancer Society and Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, as well as an International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Her business continues to prosper and is optimistic about its future, encouraging others who dream to "keep at it [and] be persistent."

"I'm grateful and thankful for the blessed life I've been given," Ireland concluded.