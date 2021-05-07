During the 70th annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday, Christians across the United States stood together to pray to God for the sake of the country.

Faithwire reports that this year's theme is "Love, Life, and Liberty," based on the New King James Version of verse 2 Corinthians 3:17, which states, "Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty."

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed his own scripture-filled prayer with every American living in the United States.

In a tweet, he urged Americans to pray for America, for the brave Americans in uniform who hold everybody secure at home and abroad, for the devoted healthcare workers who have provided for their children, and for "every American in this one Nation under God."

"On this National Day of Prayer, whatever are our differences, they fade to insignificance as each one of us appeals for God's grace and His blessing," he uttered in prayer.

Reverend Franklin Graham of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan Purse has also released a prayer request, saying that the nation and its representatives need prayers.

Dr. James Dobson, founder and president of the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute, said that he cannot remember a period in modern history where the United States was more in dire need of God's help.

The seasoned Christian leader said that "If ever there was a time that America needed prayer, it is now."

Briefly discussing the origins of the National Day of Prayer, the Christian leader observed:

"In 1952, the United States Congress passed legislation directing the president to set aside one day each year as a National Day of Prayer. President Harry S. Truman signed the bill into law, and thereafter issued a proclamation urging that 'all of us, in our churches, in our homes, and in our hearts, may beseech God to grant us wisdom to know the course which we should follow, and strength and patience to pursue that course steadfastly.'"

Shirley Dobson, Dobson's wife, spent 25 years as chairperson of the National Day of Prayer Task Force.

"...she shares my belief that we are facing a time unlike any other. It seems the very foundations of America are crumbling, and our culture is embracing lawlessness and depravity. These are truly dark days," Dobson said.

However, Dobson was swift to remind Americans of one basic truth: that light still triumphs over darkness.

"Though I fear what may become of this nation, there is one thing I know with great certainty: The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob lives! In Him, we have placed our hope and trust. We will praise Him and call on Him to bring healing to our land, to mend what is torn, and to restore what has been lost," he declared.

Moreover, Dobson pleaded for his fellow Americans, both men and women, to continue praying for God's help.

"I urge you to join us Thursday, uniting in prayer with brothers and sisters across the nation. If ever there was a time that America needed prayer, it is now. We serve a good and powerful God - One who can accomplish all things. Should we ever cease to plead for His intervention?" he said.