House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly wants to use $1M in taxpayer money for a facility honoring U.S. Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

WND reported that Pelosi wanted to fund with taxpayer's money the "Courage Museum" spearheaded by social justice organization Futures Without Violence (FWV) in honor of Ford for her "courage" in speaking out against Kavanaugh.

Sara Carter reported in her website for The Sara Carter Show that Pelosi proposed the funding last Friday to the House Appropriations Committee and plans for it was made public on Monday, May 3. The committee will review the proposal submitted by Pelosi for the Museum along with other proposals after its budget has been published by President Joe Biden's Administration.

Carter pointed out that FWV showed support for Ford through a statement they released previously and have proposed to the city of San Francisco the creation of the museum in "honor" of Ford.

"We believe survivors, and we believe that it is both Dr. Ford's right and a public service for her to tell her story in a public forum and have it heard and judged on its merits. We call on all men of good will to stand with us to ensure that Dr. Ford's story is carefully and fully examined, without bias or prejudice," FWV said in its statement dated September 18, 2018.

"It is imperative that the politics of this moment not be allowed to discolor the clarity of the facts that constitute this event. Justice demands that both she and her story be treated fairly, impartially and with respect," they stressed.

The statement, which was written by the male members of its National Board, was meant to express their "strong support" for Ford "for her willingness to speak out publicly and testify before the Senate about the sexual assault that she says was perpetrated against her by" Kavanaugh.

The board members highlighted that despite being men of "varying political and legal views" they are "united" in their belief that speaking out against "sexual harassment and violence" should "no longer be solely the job of women" who are often subject to "hateful backlash" by the public.

In addition, Carter highlighted that FWV even gave Ford a "Courage Award" last February prior to speaking in a fundraiser. Carter pointed out that Ford has made public appearances since Kavanaugh's hearings and explained that she "stepped into the spotlight because she believed in FWV's mission" and is "very honored" to be with them.

Carter also said that the Courage Museum will be the first West Coast project of Jake Barton renowned for his work on the Legacy Museum and the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

In addition to the Courage Award, WND said Ford was also awarded by the ACLU of Southern California, and the YWCA of Silicon Valley. WND also cited that the Palo Alto University Psychology Professor was given a "Rodger Baldwin Courage Award" for Ford's testimony against Kavanaugh.

WND, however, raised that not everyone appreciates nor believes Ford and cited USA Today's report in 2018 by Margot Cleveland who found her to be "short on credibility" because of her "changing" story.

Cleveland interviewed Sex Crimes Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell who find Ford as "a witness lacking in credibility" because "everything she remembers changes at her convenience."