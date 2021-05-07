Kirk Cameron and the "Fireproof" movie producers have reunited, collaborating on a new movie.

In an Instagram post on April 26, Alex Kendrick shared a photo of himself alongside his brother Stephen as well as Cameron.

"It's been 14 years since we shot the movie Fireproof. We're excited to be working with Kirk Cameron again on this new feature!" Alex said.

In his latest social media post, showing a picture of himself and Cameron, Alex revealed that the team is already shooting the film.

"It's a blast to be shooting a feature with Kirk Cameron again! The film crosses two decades, so we get to see him age almost 20 years. It's a true story with lots of action, humor, and heart!" he explained.

The title of the movie, however, was not indicated.

With the plot of the film still undisclosed, the Christian Film Blog speculated that the movie might be the one that Alex mentioned last year.

Speaking to Evy Baehr Carroll of Movieguide, he said that he and his brother were planning to make a new project, featuring a story they have seen in a video. It was about a young boy and his birth mother.

"It is a true story and it follows an adopted 18-year-old young boy that meets his biological parents for the first time," Alex revealed.

"His mother got off the abortion table. And she was laying there to have the procedure, and she felt like God was saying there's still time, there's still time. She got up, she told the doctor to stop. She walked out, and her boyfriend was like, 'What are you doing,' and she gave the baby up for adoption. And, then 18 years later, she got to meet him," he continued.

The filmmaker also stated that the boy was raised in a Christian home, realizing the providence and hand of God with what happened.

"It basically just reminds us that life is precious, life is valuable," he declared.

The director further said that the movie was supposedly filmed in summer last year, but then, the pandemic hit.

The Blog also believed that Alex would join the movie as an actor which he usually does, noting that he posted pictures of himself filming a scene.

The Kendrick Brothers have already made a number of Christian films together, including "Facing the Giants," "Fireproof," "Courageous," and "War Room," among others.

Alex is a writer, director and an actor as well. Stephen, on the other hand, is a producer and also a writer.

Cameron is an actor known for his firm Christian faith. In 2016 interview, he told The Hollywood Reporter that Christians who join Hollywood should "be true to [their] higher values."

"As an actor, you're playing someone other than who you are, but as a human being, you need to be who you are," the actor advised.

In January this year, he launched the "American Campfire Revival," a spiritual campaign which sought to remind the American people about their Christian roots and pray for the country's restoration.