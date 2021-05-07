Twitter banned yet another account linked to former President Donald Trump on Thursday, this time one that reposted content from and links to the former president's newly established microblog called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump." It is unclear who ran the new Twitter account that appeared on Thursday morning, which was subsequently shut down by the tech giant.

According to The Blaze, Twitter took enforcement action against an account that was sharing posts from the former president's new line of communication, the "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" microblog. The account with the handle "@DJTDesk" was reportedly not run or created by anyone from the former president's team, but was immediately shut down by anti-Trump Twitter.

However, its bio read, "Posts copied from Save America on behalf of the 45th POTUS; Originally composed via DonaldJTrump/Desk."

"As stated in our ban evasion policy, we'll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account," a Twitter representative told NBC News.

The appearance of the "@DJTDesk" Twitter account arrived a day after the former president launched his microblog, which allowed him to speak directly to his followers. The new microblog lets followers share Trump's content on Facebook and Twitter or "heart" the posts.

As of the moment, Trump's microblog has yet to enable engagement such as commenting. The former president is still working on launching his own social media platform after his ban on Facebook and Twitter, among other social media sites.

The former president's new microblog emerged a day before Facebook's Oversight Board decided to uphold its ban on Trump, but ordered Mark Zuckerberg's social network to come up with a "proportionate response" to cases in which prominent figures are able to send out dangerous calls to action. GOP leaders have since been discussing ways to crack down on Facebook, while anti-Trump Twitter continues its tirade against the former president.

Trump said on Wednesday. that what Big Tech has done to influence the presidential elections of 2020 was a "total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country." He argued that "Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States" when his official accounts were banned from social media sites and that they "must pay a political price" and "never again be alowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process."

The 74 year old former president continues to criticize anti-Trump Twitter and other social media sites as well as "Fake News Media" and Democrats in general for banding together to make him lose last year's presidential election.

Calling the 2020 Presidential Election "The Big Lie," Trump insists that the entire process was "corrupt" and a product of "unison and coordination" between these factions. Trump vowed on his new microblog that "Patriots work tirelessly to reveal the real facts of the most tainted and corrupt Election in American history."

The former president also rejoiced last week when anti-Trump Twitter stock went down by 15% at the end of April because according to him, "people flock to leave the site," which "happens when you go against freedom of speech!"