Former NFL player turned businessman and political advocate Jack Brewer believes that there is one simple way to end racism and division in the United States. It is by bringing back God's teachings in school and implementing better disciplinary ideologies that start at the home and continue in school. The 42 year old athlete believes that faith is crucial to learning and developing discipline among the youth.

Brewer, who is an outspoken conservative and the founder of the Jack Brewer Foundation for poverty and human rights, recently spoke to the Daily Wire to explore the ways Americans can educate kids early to help prevent racism and other social issues.

The former NFL player admitted that it was Colin Kaepernick's protest against police brutality that inspired him to think about ways to "bring law enforcement and community" together through sports. The result was a number of police athletic leagues around the country with Brewer at the helm.

But Brewer felt this was not enough to end racism and division in the United States. Upon observing that his efforts were not making the bigger impact he desired, he went on to pursue teaching programs in the links of the Fordham Gabelli School of Business, which is now Liberty University.

"I started teaching professional athletes and I started teaching in the prisons, and I just noticed that one thing was keeping us divided was that access to education," Brewer admitted.

The former NFL athlete argued that the movement has to be more about sports and community buildings. The bigger issue is the "crazy educational gap" wherein children from inner cities have "reading and math proficiency levels lower than Third World countries."

Brewer then decided to establish the "Serving Institute" through his foundation, which will "offer a faith-based education to kids" that he believes is severely lacking in schools. He added that the program will also provide "intervention training" and summer workshops to improve kids' math and reading skills.

But more than just proficiency, the program also aims to teach young men "how to be gentlemen" and "servant leaders." The program will give kids the opportunity to serve the community through outreach and feeding initiatives.

"We gotta get God back in our schools," Brewer insisted. "Most importantly, we gotta get discipline back in our schools because when you're raised in discipline, then you demand discipline from other people as well."

The former NFL player argued that today, people have "gotten so free" because they were no longer given the "paddle" or disciplined by their parents. Brewer believes that children need to be disciplined with the "paddle" because they need the "fear of authority being able to tell them what's right or wrong."

According to The Blaze, Brewer argued that the lack of disciplining by parents caused many youth and adults today to disrespect police or men in uniform. He vowed to not tolerate that kind of behavior in his program. He said that anyone who shows disrespect through words or actions will be given proper punishment through physical exertion to help them understand that one needs to be accountable for how they conduct themselves.

The former NFL player concluded, "We need the fear of God back in our schools, and we need our parents to start being parents again and not friends."