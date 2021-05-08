A pro-life group with a "National Rescue System" recently celebrated rescuing 20,000 unborn babies since it began in 2010.

The Christian Post (CP) reported leading pro-life organization Human Coalition celebrated its decade of operation for saving the lives of 20,000 children whose mothers underwent abortion intervention with them. The Christian Post said that Human Coalition has served 214,000 women since it operated.

"Did you hear?! Human Coalition just hit another incredible milestone: over 20,000 children have been RESCUED from the horror of abortion since we began our lifesaving work in 2010. And we won't stop until abortion is ended--once and for all. Will YOU join us?" tweeted Human Coalition on April 30.

The organization, as per CP, was able to help 4,150 mothers seriously considering abortion make "life decisions" during the pandemic in 2020. That is out of providing 44,131 women with a variety of services through telecare technology that they were already equipped with since they rolled it out previously in 2018.

"When the pandemic hit, because we're a technology-driven company, we were able to move very quickly into a virtual model with all of our brick-and-mortar clinics," Human Coalition President Jeff Bradford explained in an interview with CP.

"We were able to [continue to] minister to women and just save lives, which was amazing," he added. "This generation and this age of women, 18 to 24, are very comfortable using telecare and are used to that model."

Bradford pointed out that many women nowadays are more comfortable of using the technology over coming in person to their "brick-and-mortar-clinic" considering the present conditions, the ease of getting an appointment, and "geographic and transportation issues."

He stressed that the technology allows them to get more than twice the number of clients than they would the traditional way. This way, he said, women are given counseling immediately without "having to wait days before they show up."

"[Choosing life for her child] is one of the most courageous and brave things a woman can do because you know these women are in tough situations and what we do is help empower them [in what] God's created them to do," Bradford said.

According to CP, Human Coalition works to show women that there are more options to abortion such as keeping their child unlike what the pro-choice industry says.

"True women's empowerment isn't abortion. It's providing women with the resources, support, and life-affirming care they need--while protecting life inside the womb," Human Coalition tweeted on May 1 with a link enticing mothers to learn more on true empowerment.

The link, which goes to their website, is on an article on "Pro Life Is Pro Woman," which demystifies the campaign of pro-choice groups that "abortion is pro-woman." Human Coalition said the campaign is being "weaponized to sell the lie that the ability to kill a preborn child is not only acceptable, but something to be celebrated." The organization stressed that abortion actually destroys motherhood and womanhood.

As per Human Coalition, 75% of the women who considered abortion and whom they have served over the years said they "would prefer to keep their child" if only "their life circumstances were different."